Mark Bucher almost felt like he was in his own movie version of "Argo."
In the 2012 movie -- based on a true story -- a CIA agent conducts a dangerous operation to rescue six Americans in Tehran during the U.S. hostage crisis in Iran in 1979.
It wasn't quite as daring, but Bucher faced his own ordeal as he was able to navigate safely to Rochester after an extended stay in Colombia.
"It was like a race against time, trying to get out of a foreign country, but it wasn't a matter of life or death," Bucher said.
The 65-year-old Bucher had been in the city of Medellin since January. His plan was to return home on April 1, but due to COVID-19, the city had been on lock down since early March. Bucher, who has heart issues, was starting to wonder if he would be able to get home in the near future.
"I knew I needed some political clout," Bucher said. "That was the only way to get out of this kind of thing."
That clout came from the office of U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota. Bucher hadn't received any help from the U.S. Embassy until Hagedorn's office notified it of Bucher's predicament. Julie VanZandt, a constituent services representative for the congressman, played a big role in his return.
"She kicked some (butt) man," Bucher said. "She made stuff happened. She got involved and the (U.S.) Embassy in Bogata started contacting me regularly."
Bucher was offered an evacuation seat on a flight last Monday for a journey that would ultimately return him home. But there were a number of obstacles to overcome. One was the travel restrictions in Medellin, a city of 3.5 million people.
"I could only go out Wednesdays and Sundays during daylight hours and strictly for business," Bucher said. "The rest of the time you're in your house. If you get caught outside, it's bad news. It's a big fine, minimum, and it can be worse."
Bucher needed travel papers to get through checkpoints on the way to the airport.
"I wrote Julie and said 'I need a letter. My driver told me I need a letter or we might not get to the airport,'" Bucher said. "And she had the General Council write me a letter giving me safe passage ... the United States government gives you permission to travel. They even included my driver in it and all her data and make and model of her car. It was kind of crazy, but it worked."
Bucher's wasn't stopped on the way to the airport, but random cars were pulled over.
"She kind of had an official-looking car," Bucher said of his taxi driver. "We got through about five checkpoints and they just waved us on."
When he travels, Bucher tries to get to the airport three hours early. This time he arrived four hours in advance.
"They day before the flight, I always get nervous; I worry about missing planes and stuff," he said. "This was just amplified even more. I thought I don't want to miss this thing. Is everything going to go right? Is this letter going to work?"
The arranged flight went from Medellin to Cartegena, to gather more travelers, and then on to Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. The day Bucher left, Colombia extended its lock down for 13 more days.
"They opened the whole (Medellin) airport just for this flight," Bucher said. "It was strange, everybody was spaced out and it was a lot of people. The last email I got from the embassy said 'This window of arranged flights is closing, you better get out.' So I feel good to be out."
"Until you're actually on the plane, you don't really believe it's going to happen," he added. "But once I was on the plane and thought 'Yeah, this is happening, this is good.'"
Bucher had to spend a night in Ft. Lauderdale, and even that turned out to be an adventure.
"When I flew in, I couldn't get a hotel in Ft. Lauderdale -- they only let in first responders or law enforcement, they didn't want to give me a room," he said. "You had to be virus-related to stay there. I said, 'I just came on a government evacuation flight, I don't know how more covid you can get.' So they finally let me in."
Bucher said the U.S. airports were virtually deserted. There were just 10 passengers on a huge plane going to Minneapolis and only four passengers from Minneapolis to Rochester.
"I'm decompressing now," he said. "It really does feel good to be back. I have fun when I travel and I enjoy Medellin and Colombia, but you can't predict what's going to happen. You just feel better in your own home."