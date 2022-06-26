Rochester man robbed Austin gas station, led police on chase, Austin police say

AUSTIN — A 27-year-old Rochester man was arrested after allegedly robbing a gas station in Austin, Friday, June 24, 2022.

According to a statement from Austin Police Chief David McKichan, at 1:50 p.m., an off-duty Austin police officer drove past Ankeny’s Mini Mart on 12th Street Southwest in Austin and recognized a dark vehicle and male occupant, which both fit the description of a car and suspect tied to a robbery earlier in the week at Cheers Liquor.

At the same time, the man exited the Chevrolet Impala, entered the store, and robbed the gas station while holding the attendant at knifepoint. Both the off-duty officer and gas station attendant called dispatch with this information.

Austin police responded and attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle fled at “an extremely high rate of speed,” according to McKichan. Police ended the pursuit through a residential area in the interest of public safety.

The car was located again on Fourth Street Northwest at Interstate 90 in Austin. The car headed eastbound on I-90. Two Austin officers followed the car on I-90 onto U.S. Highway 218 South toward Lyle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspect abandoned the car in Lyle and fled on foot. Officers from Austin and Lyle, and a deputy from the Mower County Sheriff’s Office, established a perimeter in Lyle to contain the suspect. The Austin/Mower Special Incident Response Team cleared empty homes within this perimeter in case the suspect entered one of them.

The homes were cleared, and the interior of the perimeter was searched. A deputy located the suspect hiding in bushes.

McKichan said the suspect also had existing warrants for his arrest.

Adrick Mims, 27, was transported to the Mower County Jail.

Mims is facing charges of first-degree aggravated robbery. The Mower County Attorney’s Office will determine what charges to file after reviewing the case.