News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester man scammed out of $168,000

The 76-year-old Rochester man sent multiple payments to scammers after giving them access to his computer through a downloaded program.

Scam graphic
Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
August 18, 2022 09:48 AM
ROCHESTER — Scammers got $168,000 from a 76-year-old Rochester man, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

The man called a phone number on a fake receipt or bill for $399 he received for an anti-virus product he no longer had.

The person who answered the phone told him that he would receive a refund and that the man needed to download a program onto his computer which allowed the scammers to control the man's computer.

"One thing we want to make sure the community understands is don't allow anybody to download any programs on your computer that allows them to control your computer unless you know for sure who you're dealing with and you trust them to do so," Moilanen said.

The scammer then charged the man's Wells Fargo account for $40,000. The man was told by the scammer that too much was sent and the man would need to wire $39,500 to one of the scammers addresses.

After doing so, the man talked to the scammer's "supervisor" who told the man he needed to send $39,000 to Hong Kong. After sending that money, the man was told there was $40,000 hidden in his bank account and if he sent $90,000 more they would send him $200,000 to cover the payments and for troubling him. The man was also told he would be sent an iPad.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
