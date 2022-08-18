Rochester man scammed out of $168,000

ROCHESTER — Scammers got $168,000 from a 76-year-old Rochester man, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

The man called a phone number on a fake receipt or bill for $399 he received for an anti-virus product he no longer had.

The person who answered the phone told him that he would receive a refund and that the man needed to download a program onto his computer which allowed the scammers to control the man's computer.

"One thing we want to make sure the community understands is don't allow anybody to download any programs on your computer that allows them to control your computer unless you know for sure who you're dealing with and you trust them to do so," Moilanen said.

The scammer then charged the man's Wells Fargo account for $40,000. The man was told by the scammer that too much was sent and the man would need to wire $39,500 to one of the scammers addresses.

After doing so, the man talked to the scammer's "supervisor" who told the man he needed to send $39,000 to Hong Kong. After sending that money, the man was told there was $40,000 hidden in his bank account and if he sent $90,000 more they would send him $200,000 to cover the payments and for troubling him. The man was also told he would be sent an iPad.

