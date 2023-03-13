6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
News

Rochester man scammed out of $18k

"You've been scammed sucker," one of the scammers told the man following a transfer of $18,000 of cash and gift cards.

Scam graphic
Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
March 13, 2023 12:04 PM

ROCHESTER — A 70-year-old Rochester man is out $18,000 after scammers told him he needed to pay them to fix his computer, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

The man noticed a pop-up window on his computer alerting him to a virus. He tried unplugging the machine but the message reappeared. He called a number listed in the pop-up and a person on the other line said the man needed to pay to have his computer fixed.

The man transferred $15,000 to a New York address and then sent $3,000 in gift cards to a California address.

After transferring the money, the man was told "You've been scammed, sucker."

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
