News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester man scammed out of $9K by fraudster pretending to be Rochester police

The Rochester Police Department does not call people to demand they pay fines in gift cards.

Scam graphic
Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
June 17, 2022 09:47 AM
ROCHESTER — A Rochester man has been swindled out of $9,000 dollars after a fraudster claiming to be a member of the Rochester Police Department told him he had unpaid fines to pay, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen, the 56-year-old man, received a call June 6, 2022, from a man claiming to be from the Rochester Police Department. The man told him he had unpaid fines he needed to take care of and had the victim's name, address and place of employment.

After questioning the validity of the call, the Rochester man checked the number that called him, which was associated with the Rochester Police Department.

The Rochester man then sent $9,000 dollars in MoneyPak cards to the caller.

Moilanen said that scammers are able to spoof numbers, and the department did not call the man.

"We will never contact people in the community about unpaid fines and ask them to pay with MoneyPak cards, gift cards or anything like that," Moilanen said.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
