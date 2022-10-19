SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Rochester man scammed out of hundreds of dollars in gift card scheme

Law enforcement has repeatedly warned against sending gift cards to people you don't know.

Scam graphic
Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
October 19, 2022 10:15 AM
ROCHESTER — A 44-year-old Rochester man was scammed out of hundreds of dollars after someone claiming to be from Amazon asked him to send them gift cards to settle a debt, according to Rochester Police Capt. Case Moilanen.

The man told law enforcement that he received a call on Oct. 17, 2022, and was directed to purchase $150 in XBox gift cards and $400 in Apple Pay gift cards and send the numbers on the back to the caller, which he did.

If you receive a call like this, Moilanen advised hanging up on the person.

"Don't engage in a conversation with them, just hang up, and if they continue to call just block their number," he said. "It's not worth it to get into an argument with them. You don't know how sophisticated they may be, and they may be able to make your life pretty miserable.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
