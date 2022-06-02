SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 2
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester man sentence to more than 27 years in state prison for aiding and abetting 2019 murder

Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, 25, was sentenced in Olmsted County District Court on Thursday, June 2, 2022, by Judge Christina Stevens to 326 months in state prison. He will get credit for 36 months and 4 days he has already served.

Iman, Ayub 3.24.22.jpg
Ayub Iman.
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
June 02, 2022 05:41 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Minutes before being sentenced to nearly three decades in state prison, the Rochester man convicted of aiding and abetting the murder of a 28-year-old man told the court he did not kill the man.

“I offer condolences to the Garad Roble family. I’m very, very sorry for what happened to Garad Roble,” 25-year-old Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman said. “I did not kill Garad Roble. I did not aid and abet in killing Garad Roble.”

Also Read
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father sentenced to jail for their role in Jan. 6 insurrection
Daniel Johnson, 29, of Austin, and Daryl Johnson, 51, of St. Ansgar, Iowa, were given jail time after pleading guilty to a charge of civil disorder.
June 02, 2022 02:25 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Joel Bigelow Nashville
Local
Founder of Bigelow Homes dies following motorcycle crash
Joel Bigelow was 68.
May 30, 2022 05:40 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
052622KassonSuspectPhoto
Local
Kasson police asking for public's help in identifying theft suspect
Police say thousands of dollars in cash was taken from an employee's purse at a business on Main Street.
May 27, 2022 08:48 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts

Iman was sentenced in Olmsted County District Court on Thursday, June 2, 2022, by Judge Christina Stevens to 326 months in state prison. He will get credit for 36 months and four days he has already served.

On April 5, a jury found Iman guilty of a second-degree murder charge, aiding and abetting . The jury deliberated less than four hours before reaching its verdict.

Roble’s body was found by a motorist in the early morning hours of March 5, 2019, on 45th Street Southeast, between St. Bridget Road Southeast (County Road 20) and Simpson Road (County Road 1).

ADVERTISEMENT

Stevens said little else in handing down her sentence after hearing arguments from Iman’s attorney, James McGeeney, and Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem.

McGeeney had filed a motion for a downward durational departure for Iman arguing that the facts of his case were “unique and different” from other second-degree intentional murder cases because the identity of the assailant has never been proven. A downward durational departure means a sentence that is less than outlined in state sentencing guidelines.

McGeeney also argued that co-defendant Muhidin Abukar’s likely sentence of 166 months would create a large disparity in sentences that was unjust.

Abukar, 33, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting unintentional and without premeditation second-degree murder on the eve of his retrial. He is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Lisa Hayne on June 23.

As part of the plea, Abukar admitted he and Iman drove with Roble to a rural area south of Rochester where Roble and Iman got out of the vehicle. Abukar heard gunfire and then Iman got back into the car and the pair left the scene. Abukar cleaned the gun after being dropped off by Iman in northwest Rochester and tossed the firearm off the Elton Hills bridge.

Stevens ultimately denied the motion.

Ostrem argued for a 391-month prison sentence citing the “brutality of the offense” and said the very violent offense rocked the community.

Nearly a dozen victim impact statements were submitted from Roble’s family to the court in advance of sentencing. Unlike the letters of support filed on behalf of Iman, the victim impact statements are not public documents. Two statements – one from his mother and one from an unnamed family member – were read at the hearing by a victim advocate.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the letter written by a family member, the person wrote that Iman was a “evil person” who bragged to the community that law enforcement could not tie him to Roble’s murder.

The letter written by Roble’s mother recalled an outgoing and friendly young man with a “humor and wit that had us in stitches.”

“His loss has devastated us beyond belief,” she wrote.

Nearly two dozen letters of support were submitted to the court on behalf of Iman. The letters asked for leniency for the young man they describe as a bright, kind-hearted and loving.

Before handing down the sentence, Stevens also heard arguments on a motion the defense filed for a new trial. In the motion, McGeeney wrote that he had learned that Abukar admitted in at least two recorded jail calls that “he was tricked by his attorney into pleading guilty and that Abukar knew this defendant was innocent.”

Ostrem stated at sentencing that those calls were not part of the case file and were not public under a data request.

Before his trial, Iman declined a plea offer from prosecutors that would have seen him plead guilty to aiding an offender after the fact and be sentenced to 50 to 81 months in state prison. McGeeney said in court Thursday that Iman “was unable” and afraid to take the plea.

Stevens did not rule on that motion, stating that criminal rules for procedure prohibit the court from extending the 15-day deadline that is prescribed when filing for a new trial.

Related Topics: OLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURTPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSROCHESTER
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
Emily Cutts is the Post Bulletin's public safety reporter. She joined the Post Bulletin in July 2018 after stints in Vermont and Western Massachusetts.
What to read next
Otto Bremer Trust.png
Local
Five Rochester-area nonprofits receive grants totaling $310,000
“The grant recipients are making a positive impact in their communities and we are impressed with the good work they do,” said Daniel C. Reardon, co-CEO and trustee with the Otto Bremer Trust.
June 02, 2022 05:13 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Silver Lake pool
Local
Silver Lake Pool vandalized, delaying opening till later this summer
The Rochester Parks & Recreation Department released the summer hours for the city's beaches and pools, all of which will open except for Silver Lake Pool.
June 02, 2022 04:03 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Police lights crime
Local
Rochester Police investigating attempted abduction Wednesday evening
The attempted abduction around 8 p.m. at Seventh Street Northwest in Rochester. A Black man in a black SUV attempted to talk an 11-year-old girl to get into his SUV before he made contact with her. The girl was able to pull away.
June 02, 2022 03:39 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Behind the Headlines Podcast - Jordan Shearer
Local
Behind the Headline: Education reporter Jordan Shearer discusses increased disruptive behavior at Rochester Public Schools
The Post Bulletin's "Behind the Headline" podcast brings reporters from our newsroom on to discuss their stories and how they go about their reporting.
June 02, 2022 01:28 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher