Rochester man sentenced for Northwest Rochester shooting

ROCHESTER — A Rochester man involved in the June 2021 shooting that injured a 27-year-old man at a birthday celebration at a Northwest Rochester apartment complex was sentenced to prison on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.

Langston Miles Mercedes, 24, was sentenced in Olmsted County District Court by Judge Christina Stevens to 45 months in state prison. He will receive credit for 186 days already served.

Mercedes pleaded guilty in June to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. A second felony charge in that case was dismissed at sentencing.

In a separate case, he pleaded guilty to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. Four misdemeanor charges in that case were dismissed at sentencing. In that case, Mercedes received a concurrent 15-month prison sentence with credit for 188 days, according to court records.

Rochester police were called about 10 p.m. Monday, June 14, 2021, to The Gates of Rochester, 2015 41st St. NW, for a report of a shooting. A 27-year-old man suffered a single gunshot wound to a leg, Rochester police said at the time.

Mercedes was arrested shortly after the incident on the 41st Street bridge crossing U.S. Highway 52. A gun was not found on him, but police did find a gun in a grassy area not far away that matched the description of the gun the suspect used.

Mercedes was originally scheduled to be sentenced on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Jan. 20, 2022, after he failed to cooperate with a presentence investigation, according to court records. He was arrested on the warrant just before 9 p.m. Monday.