SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester man sentenced in hotel standoff

Nathan Joel Titus, 40, was sentenced Tuesday in Olmsted County District Court for the Aug. 2 incident.

Nathan Titus 8.3.21
Nathan Titus
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
December 07, 2021 03:45 PM
Share

A Rochester man was sentenced to five years of probation Tuesday following a five-hour standoff with law enforcement at a Southeast Rochester hotel in August.

Nathan Joel Titus, 40, was sentenced in Olmsted County District Court by Judge Joseph Chase to five years of supervised probation. Titus also was sentenced to 106 days in jail -- time he already served.

The sentence is a stay of imposition.

RELATED:

Titus pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
A second felony charge as well as a gross misdemeanor charge and two misdemeanor charges were dismissed at sentencing Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Titus was arrested Aug. 2, following a five-hour standoff with law enforcement at the Extended Stay America on Woodlake Drive Southeast.

Police were called shortly before 3 p.m. that day after receiving numerous 911 calls. One of the calls appeared to come from one of the hotel rooms and dispatchers could only hear a woman screaming "stop" and "get off me" while music played in the background, according to the criminal complaint. The hotel manager reported hearing a woman inside one the hotel rooms, where a disturbance had been reported, saying "you don't need to point the gun in my face."

Following Titus' arrest, a 35-year-old woman who was in the hotel room told police the two had gotten into an argument and that Titus allegedly struck her with a broken broom stick. Court records indicate the woman had large marks on her legs and scratch marks on a shin and her left wrist.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSOLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURTROCHESTER
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts