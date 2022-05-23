SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester man sentenced to supervised probation

Casio Devon Gilliam, 30, was sentenced in Olmsted County District Court by Judge Jacob Allen to a stayed 28-month prison sentence and five years of supervised probation.

Gavel court crime stock
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
May 23, 2022
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A Rochester man was sentenced Monday May 23, 2022, to five years of supervised probation for threatening to smash a woman's head into a wall in February 2022.

Casio Devon Gilliam, 30, was sentenced in Olmsted County District Court by Judge Jacob Allen to a stayed 28-month prison sentence and five years of supervised probation. He will receive credit for 26 days in jail he has already served.

Gilliam entered guilty pleas in a total of four separate cases. The pleas also brought a resolution to two other cases, in which a total of three misdemeanor charges were dismissed.

In connection to a March 7, 2022 incident, Gilliam was sentenced to 24 days in jail, which he already served, for misdemeanor charge of violating a domestic abuse no contact order. A felony charge of first-degree burglary and a gross misdemeanor charge of third-degree damage to property were dismissed, according to court records.

Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
Emily Cutts is the Post Bulletin's public safety reporter. She joined the Post Bulletin in July 2018 after stints in Vermont and Western Massachusetts.
