Read Today's Paper Monday, March 21
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester man sentenced on murder charge in Wisconsin

Randall Q. Merrick, 50, was sentenced Friday, March 18, 2022, in Buffalo County Circuit Court in Wisconsin to 30 years in state prison followed by 20 years of supervision.

Randall Q. Merrick
Randall Q. Merrick
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
March 21, 2022 08:26 AM
Share

ALMA, Wis. — The Rochester man charged with murder in Wisconsin for the death of his former caregiver has been sentenced to three decades in state prison for the 50-year-old woman's death.

Randall Q. Merrick, 50, was sentenced Friday, March 18, 2022, in Buffalo County Circuit Court in Wisconsin to 30 years in state prison followed by 20 years of supervision.

Merrick pleaded guilty Nov. 8, 2021, to first-degree reckless homicide. The charge had been amended, as Merrick was originally charged June 17, 2020, with first-degree intentional homicide. Merrick had also been charged with hiding a corpse but the charge was dismissed at sentencing.

Beth Johnson, 50, was last seen on Christmas Day 2016. Her body was found in Blaine, Minn., in June 2020, a week after Merrick was charged with her murder.

The criminal complaint stated that Merrick killed Johnson sometime between Dec. 25, 2016, and March 12, 2017, in Buffalo County, and that it was an act of domestic abuse. Merrick hid or buried Johnson's body sometime during that time period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson was last seen alive Dec. 25, 2016, in her home in the village of Nelson. She and Merrick dated years earlier, but at the time of her disappearance, the two were roommates and Johnson acted as a caregiver for Merrick, according to court records.

Merrick was arrested in June 2020 in Rochester. He had been held on $1 million bail since June 24, 2020.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension led the coordination of the arrest and drafting of the search warrant. The investigation is also led by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team, Blaine Police Department, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and Anoka Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crime Task Force.

Also Read
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: March 13-19, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
March 21, 2022 07:28 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
bailey.jpg
News
Woman charged with allegedly causing $7K in damage at West St. Paul Target during angry outburst
Investigators believe she was upset over a prior purchase at the Robert Street store
March 20, 2022 12:52 PM
 · 
By  Nick Ferraro / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Crime stock image FSA
News
St. Paul man shot Sunday after confronting catalytic converter thieves
The man, who is in his 20s, was taken to Regions Hospital.
March 20, 2022 12:19 PM
 · 
By  Kristi Belcamino / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Load More

Related Topics: OLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURTPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTS
What to read next
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: SE Minnesota stars Lee, Korngable, Ustby all advance in NCAA Basketball Tournament
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
March 21, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Minnesota firm purchased a northwest Rochester restaurant building for $4.15 million
Lunieski & Associates LLC, based in Richfield, Minn., purchased the 22-year-old building at 3794 Marketplace Drive for $4.15 million. That’s the 5,100-square-foot restaurant that has been occupied by Applebee’s since it was completed.
March 19, 2022 02:43 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
032022.N.DNT.UKRAINESISTERSPEAKS.jpeg
Local
Sister of Eveleth native killed in Ukraine speaks out
Jimmy Hill headed to check on his wife in Chernihiv hospital before being killed by a Russian bomb.
March 19, 2022 01:54 PM
 · 
By  Abigael Keely Smith
20220314_WardDraftPlans_vProposed_Layout.png
Local
Redrawn Rochester City Council wards set for Monday vote
New boundaries seek to better balance populations within each of the city's six wards.
March 19, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen