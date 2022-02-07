Rochester man sentenced on stalking charge

ROCHESTER — A Rochester man was sentenced Monday morning, Feb. 7, 2022, to five years supervised probation after admitting there was enough evidence to find him guilty of stalking.

Joseph Thomas Eull, 31, was sentenced in Olmsted County District Court by Judge Jacob Allen. The sentence is a stay of imposition, meaning that if Eull successfully completes the terms of his probation, which include completing domestic violence programming, the felony charges could be reduced.

In November, Eull entered an Alford plea on two charges of felony stalking. The plea means that Eull admitted there was enough evidence for a jury to find him guilty of the offense, but does not admit guilt himself. The conviction appears the same on a person's criminal record as if they had pleaded guilty.

As part of the plea, a felony charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct was dismissed.

Rochester police received a report in December 2018 from a woman that she had been sexually assaulted by Eull on two occasions. It was around the same time that the woman made the report to police that she also reported being "aggressively" followed by Eull while she was driving with a friend, according to court documents.

The woman’s friend also reported that on Dec. 8, Eull showed up to his home and was looking through windows.

A few days after that, Eull reportedly confronted the man at a local Planet Fitness, called him names, told him to stay away from the woman and asked him to step outside the gym and fight him, according to the criminal complaint.