Rochester man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for role in methamphetamine ring

Nicholas John Hanson, 38, of Rochester, is the last of nine people sentenced in a methamphetamine conspiracy.

Close up Wooden Law Gavel on the Table Court Courts
Close up Shiny Wooden Law Gavel in Dark Brown Color, on Top of Wooden Table at the Office.
S.Gnatiuk/sergign - stock.adobe.com
By Staff reports
June 10, 2022 09:24 AM
ST. PAUL — A Rochester man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after admitting to taking part taking part in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, according to United States Attorney Andrew M. Luger. He coordinated and facilitated the delivery of methamphetamine at the behest of the conspiracy leader, John Willis Netherton.

Nicholas John Hanson, 38, pleaded guilty in August 2020 to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from June 2019 to August 2019, according to court documents.

Hanson was sentenced Thursday, June, 9, 2022 in U.S. District Court by U.S. District Judge Susan Nelson in Minneapolis to 180 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Hanson was the last conspiracy member to be sentenced by the Court.

Nelson previously sentenced several other conspiracy members:

  • On August 25, 2020, Jacob Paul Williams was sentenced to 180 months imprisonment and five years of supervised release.
  • On August 28, 2020, Miguel Angel Cuevas Zamora was sentenced to 120 months imprisonment and two years of supervised release.
  • On May 11, 2021, conspiracy leader Netherton was sentenced to 260 months imprisonment and five years of supervised release.
  • On June 22, 2021, Jason Edward Hoffman was sentenced to 132 months imprisonment and five years of supervised release.
  • On June 7, 2021, Andrew Robert Berndt was sentenced to 102 months imprisonment and five years of supervised release.
  • On July 19, 2021, Deja Lee Benton was sentenced to 84 months imprisonment and five years of supervised release.
  • On August 18, 2021, Joshua Alexander Sazo was sentenced to 60 months imprisonment and two years of supervised release.
  • On June 1, 2022, Kayleigh Rea Todd was sentenced to 40 months imprisonment and five years of supervised release.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Rochester Police Department, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, the South Central Drug Investigation Unit, and the Minnesota State Patrol, according to a news release about the sentencing.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Allen A. Slaughter, Jr. prosecuted the case.

By Staff reports
