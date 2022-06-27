Rochester man sentenced to 18 months for role in New Year's Eve stabbing

ROCHESTER — A Rochester man was sentenced to a year and half in prison June 23, 2022, in Olmsted District County Court for his role in a New Year's Eve stabbing in a Rochester apartment building.

Brandon Lee Cunningham, 24, offered an Alford plea to a felony harassment charge in March after initially being charged with felony second-degree assault in January.

An Alford plea is a guilty plea where a defendant maintains their innocence but admits that the prosecution has enough evidence to likely convict them if brought to trial.

District Judge Jacob Allen credited Cunningham with 172 days time served. Cunningham had been in custody in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center since his arrest in January. He is currently incarcerated in the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud.

Cunningham's lawyer, public defender Catherine Hanson, had argued for stayed prison sentence in order for Cunningham to received mental and substance abuse treatment, according to court documents.

Cunningham will serve two-thirds of his sentence in prison and one-third on supervised release, in accordance with Minnesota statute.

According to the criminal complaint:

Law enforcement found Cunningham at his Rochester residence with a black eye, and dried blood on his face and clothing Jan. 1, 2022, after investigating a stabbing incident the night prior.

Officers learned of the incident after receiving a report Dec. 31, 2021, that a stabbing victim was in surgery at the Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

A pile of bloody paper towels and a mop and bucket with reddish-colored water was found by officers at the residence where the stabbing occurred.

A witness to the incident gave the knife used in the stabbing to law enforcement. An officer observed red streaks on the knife consistent with dried blood.

The man who was stabbed told an investigator that he was stabbed by Cunningham with a "ninja knife" following an argument.

Cunningham denied stabbing the man during an interview with law enforcement, and said the man hit him. Cunningham told law enforcement that he had a fixed blade push knife in his jacket during the incident.