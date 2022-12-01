SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester man sentenced to 5 years for illegally possessing a firearm

Elgin Tyrese Green, 29, of Rochester, was accused of hitting a woman and threatening to kill her. Law enforcement found a firearm at his residence. Green is ineligible to own a firearm due to a previous felony robbery conviction.

Elgin Tyrese Green
Elgin Tyreese Green.
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Corrections
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
December 01, 2022 01:46 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A 29-year-old Rochester man was sentenced to 60 months in prison for illegally possessing a firearm during an alleged May 2022 domestic incident in Rochester.

Elgin Tyrese Green appeared before District Judge Pamela King on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Olmsted County District Court where he was sentenced on a felony charge of possessing a firearm after being convicted for a crime of violence, as part of plea deal that dismissed charges of domestic assault and second-degree assault, both felonies.

King also credited Green with 111 days for time served.

Green has a previous felony conviction for aggravated robbery in Mower County. He was also convicted in Mower County for illegally possessing a firearm and was sentenced to 60 months in June 2018.

Green was initially accused of assaulting a woman and threatening to shoot her. Law enforcement found a Glock 45 9mm handgun and dozens of rounds during a search warrant of his residence related to the alleged assault.

ADVERTISEMENT

His anticipated release date is Oct. 28, 2030.

Related Topics: OLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURTPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSROCHESTER
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Mower County Historical Society Logo
Local
Mower County Historical Society's annual Christmas fundraiser to feature music, Santa, more
The historical society's Christmas in the County celebration will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10.
December 01, 2022 01:48 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Otto Bremer Trust.png
Local
Rochester area organizations receive $475,000 in Otto Bremer grants
The seven organizations will utilize the funds to support mental health, families, seniors, people with disabilities, low-income households and oral health care in Southeast Minnesota.
December 01, 2022 12:50 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Steve Sandvik
Local
Update: Sheriff Sandvik declines to comment on leave following investigation into being intoxicated at work
Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik says he's stepping away due to private medical issues. An investigation into Sandvik by the county into him allegedly being intoxicated at work was started earlier this month.
December 01, 2022 12:19 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: November 27-December 3, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
December 01, 2022 08:46 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports