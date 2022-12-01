Rochester man sentenced to 5 years for illegally possessing a firearm

ROCHESTER — A 29-year-old Rochester man was sentenced to 60 months in prison for illegally possessing a firearm during an alleged May 2022 domestic incident in Rochester.

Elgin Tyrese Green appeared before District Judge Pamela King on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Olmsted County District Court where he was sentenced on a felony charge of possessing a firearm after being convicted for a crime of violence, as part of plea deal that dismissed charges of domestic assault and second-degree assault, both felonies.

King also credited Green with 111 days for time served.

Green has a previous felony conviction for aggravated robbery in Mower County. He was also convicted in Mower County for illegally possessing a firearm and was sentenced to 60 months in June 2018.

Green was initially accused of assaulting a woman and threatening to shoot her. Law enforcement found a Glock 45 9mm handgun and dozens of rounds during a search warrant of his residence related to the alleged assault.

His anticipated release date is Oct. 28, 2030.