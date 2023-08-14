Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Rochester man sentenced to 60 days in jail for sexually assaulting teen girl

Daniel Aaron Hodde, 25, of Rochester, sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl while she was intoxicated in August 2021.

ROCHESTER — A 25-year-old Rochester man was sentenced to 60 days in jail on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in an Olmsted County District courtroom for the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

Daniel Aaron Hodde pleaded guilty earlier this year to felony fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim between 13 and 14 years old as part of a plea deal that dismissed a charge of felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct and capped a jail sentence at 60 days.

The plea deal also called for a stay of imposition in the case, meaning that the court accepts and records a plea of guilty but does not impose a prison sentence. If Hodde violates his probation, he can be sent to prison.

District Judge Christina Stevens also required Hodde to register as a predatory offender and attend a sex offender program. Stevens also sentenced Hodde to five years of supervised probation and ordered him not to have contact with minors or vulnerable adults.

According to the criminal complaint:

Hodde sexually assaulted the girl while he was giving her a ride home after she became intoxicated at the Rochester Event Center on Aug. 7, 2021.

The girl reported the assault to her mother, who then reported it to police on Aug. 9.

Hodde initially denied knowing the girl before meeting her at the event center but later admitted to previously talking with her. He also initially told police he thought the girl was 17 years old and claimed to not have seen Snapchat messages she sent to him where she said she was 12 years old.

He also denied sexually assaulting her.

