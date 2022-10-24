SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News
News reporting
Rochester man sentenced to 60 days jail for drunken March crash that injured Byron woman

Quinn Michael Pribyl, 24, of Rochester was ordered to serve 60 days in jail and undergo chemical and mental assessments for a March crash that injured a Byron woman.

Quinn Pribyl
Quinn Pribyl.
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
October 24, 2022 03:01 PM
ROCHESTER — A Rochester man was sentenced to 60 days in jail in Olmsted County District Court Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, for a March 2022 crash that injured a Byron woman .

Quinn Michael Pribyl, 24, pleaded guilty in August to one felony count of criminal vehicular operation and driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, as part of s plea deal that dismissed several other charges related to the incident.

In addition to his jail time, District Judge Lisa Hayne ordered Pribyl to be on supervised probation for four years following his release and not to use or possess firearms, explosives, alcohol or illegal drugs. Pribyl must also undergo a chemical and mental assessment and submit to drug testing.

According to court documents:

Pribyl had been driving a 2013 Honda Pilot when he ran a red light and struck a 2017 Jeep Renegade driven by a Byron woman at the intersection of Second Street and 14th Avenue.

The woman had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for non-life threatening injuries.

Pribyl did not stop following the crash and was located by law enforcement at his residence shortly after the incident.

Related Topics: OLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURTPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTS
Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
