News | Local
Rochester man sentenced to almost 3 years for Apache Mall armed robbery

Tamarick Leondre Shaffer, 23, pointed a handgun at an Apache Mall employee after Shaffer was confronted for stealing a sweatshirt.

tamarick shaffer
Tamarick Leondre Shaffer.
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
November 04, 2022 02:14 PM
ROCHESTER — A 23-year-old Rochester man was sentenced to 33 months in prison in an Olmsted County District courtroom as part of plea deal for his role in an April 2022 robbery at Apache Mall.

As part of the plea deal, Tamarick Leondre Shaffer pleaded guilty to felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and several other charges related to that case were dismissed. Several other cases in Olmsted County against Shaffer were also dismissed as part of the plea deal.

District Judge Pamela King credited Shaffer with 192 days for time served and ordered him to provide a DNA sample along with abstaining from the use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons.

Shaffer was arrested two days after the incident.

Two suspects took a sweatshirt from Nuka Llakta in Apache Mall. When an employee confronted them, Shaffer displayed a handgun, according to the criminal complaint. The victim told law enforcement that Shaffer pointed the gun at his head.

