Rochester man sentenced to over 15 years for 2022 drive-by shooting

ROCHESTER — A 39-year-old Rochester man was sentenced to 187 months in prison for firing several rounds from a vehicle at a man walking in the parking lot of a north Rochester gas station.

Lionell Bailey was convicted of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, using a dangerous weapon in a drive-by shooting, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and illegally possessing a firearm, all felonies, during an April 2023 jury trial in Olmsted County District Court.

He appeared before District Judge Joseph Chase on Thursday, June 1, 2023, where he was given a 187-month sentence for his attempted first-degree murder charge and 60 months for illegally possessing a firearm. The sentences will run concurrently. Chase credited Bailey with 350 days for time served.

According to the criminal complaint:

The Rochester Police Department responded to a report of a shooting around 12:34 a.m. June 15, 2022, at a gas station on North Broadway.

ADVERTISEMENT

RPD's investigation found that Bailey was a passenger in a vehicle parked at a gas station when he rolled down his window and stuck a silver gun out of the vehicle before firing at a man in the parking lot. He continued to fire as the man ran away.

The driver of the vehicle was in the store at the time but came back and drove off.

Officers found at least two bullet holes in a nearby residence but no one was injured.

Bailey is listed as a predatory offender in Minnesota and was previously convicted of attempted sexual assault in Illinois in 2009.

He was eventually apprehended in Winona.