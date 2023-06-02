99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Rochester man sentenced to over 15 years for 2022 drive-by shooting

The man fired several rounds at a man walking in a Rochester gas station parking lot. No injuries were reported but police found bullet holes in a nearby residence.

Lionell Bailey
Lionell Bailey
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 9:21 AM

ROCHESTER — A 39-year-old Rochester man was sentenced to 187 months in prison for firing several rounds from a vehicle at a man walking in the parking lot of a north Rochester gas station.

Lionell Bailey was convicted of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, using a dangerous weapon in a drive-by shooting, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and illegally possessing a firearm, all felonies, during an April 2023 jury trial in Olmsted County District Court.

He appeared before District Judge Joseph Chase on Thursday, June 1, 2023, where he was given a 187-month sentence for his attempted first-degree murder charge and 60 months for illegally possessing a firearm. The sentences will run concurrently. Chase credited Bailey with 350 days for time served.

Find more news important to you

According to the criminal complaint:

The Rochester Police Department responded to a report of a shooting around 12:34 a.m. June 15, 2022, at a gas station on North Broadway.

ADVERTISEMENT

RPD's investigation found that Bailey was a passenger in a vehicle parked at a gas station when he rolled down his window and stuck a silver gun out of the vehicle before firing at a man in the parking lot. He continued to fire as the man ran away.

The driver of the vehicle was in the store at the time but came back and drove off.

Officers found at least two bullet holes in a nearby residence but no one was injured.

Bailey is listed as a predatory offender in Minnesota and was previously convicted of attempted sexual assault in Illinois in 2009.

He was eventually apprehended in Winona.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
031121.N.RPB.SARGENTS.05163.jpg
Business
Sargent's times three: Are the Rochester and Red Wing businesses related?
June 02, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man
John Marshall Grads List.png
Local
John Marshall High School Class of 2023: Graduate List
June 02, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
John Marshall Top Grads.png
Local
John Marshall High School Class of 2023: Top Graduates
June 02, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Lourdes, Pine Island softball
Prep
Softball senior All-Stars: Rochester’s lone rep Allison Ritter highlights 13 area picks
June 02, 2023 09:18 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Joshua Jensen
Health
As suicides rise in Southeast Minnesota, mental health specialists seek to promote a message of hope
June 02, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
St. Charles, Dover-Eyota Section 1AA softball championships
Prep
St. Charles and Koeppel nearly perfect; Saints surge past Dover-Eyota for Section 1AA title
June 02, 2023 05:16 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Anika.jpg
Prep
GMLOKS' Reiland cousins have sprinted past the competition
June 01, 2023 11:59 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff