Rochester man sentenced to over 16 years for raping juvenile females

ROCHESTER — A 34-year-old Rochester man was sentenced in Olmsted County District Court to over 16 years in prison for raping three juvenile females under the age of 11.

Quentin Terrell Townsell pleaded guilty via an Alford plea to one felony count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as part of a plea deal that dismissed two other felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct counts.

An Alford plea means that Townsell does not admit guilt, he admits that a jury would convict him based on the evidence.

District Judge Christa Daily's sentenced Townsell to 200 months in prison Wednesday March, 22, 2023, in accordance with his plea deal. Daily also credited him with 138 days for time served and ordered that Townsell be given a conditional release after 10 years in prison.

Townsell had filed a motion before his guilty plea, saying a juvenile relative must have been the perpetrator. DNA evidence excluded that juvenile and pointed to Townsell, according to court documents.

The Olmsted County Attoney's Office sought a harsher sentence in the case due to there being multiple victims and that the crime was more onerous than usual offenses, according to court court documents.

According to the criminal complaint:

Townsell repeatedly raped three juvenile females between the ages of 8 and 11 years old.

The sexual assaults were reported to the Rochester Police Department on March 5, 2021.

One 10-year-old juvenile said the abuse occurred over the last two years.

Another 11-year-old juvenile reported the abuse starting in recent weeks.

A final 8-year-old juvenile reported that Townsell would rape her "three times a week," though no time-frame is mentioned in the complaint.