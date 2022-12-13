Rochester man sentenced to over 6 years for drunk driving crash into Rochester home

ROCHESTER — A 49-year-old Rochester man was sentenced to 75 months in prison in Olmsted County District Court for a May 2021 drunk driving crash into a Rochester home.

Marcus Antwan Martin, Sr. has been incarcerated at various Minnesota prison facilities throughout the years for different impaired driving charges in several different counties. Martin has at least eight convictions for driving under the influence in Minnesota.

District Judge Kathy Wallace credited Martin with 481 days for time served and ordered five years of probation following his release. His expected release date is Oct. 20, 2030.

Martin pleaded guilty to one felony count driving while intoxicated as part of a plea deal that dismissed two other impaired driving charges.

According to the criminal complaint:

Martin crashed his vehicle through a chain link fence and into a Rochester house on the 600 block of 14-1/2 Street Southeast the night of May 6, 2021. The front end of his vehicle had pushed through the wall of the home and was protruding into the lower level.

When Rochester police officers arrived, they noted Martin appeared intoxicated. When officers tried to bring him to a sqaud car, Martin became upset and punched the police vehicle.

Law enforcement learned that Martin had gotten into a physical argument with his son just prior to the crash at Martin's Rochester residence. The son left the scene and Martin got into his car and followed him.

"Martin got out of the car, argued with (his son), and got back into the car. (His son) saw Martin drive away and crash into the house," reads part of the complaint.

Martin had a .135 blood alcohol concentration, according to a preliminary breath test. He was taking to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys by ambulance for treatment.

At the time of his arrest, Martin was on supervised probation for three different DWI convictions and his license had previously been canceled as inimical to public safety.