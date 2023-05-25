Rochester man sentenced to over 9 years for multiple Rochester robberies last year

ROCHESTER — A 27-year-old Rochester man was sentenced in Olmsted County District Court this week to 111 months in prison for two Rochester gas station robberies last year.

Adrick Deonte Mims pleaded guilty to two counts of felony first-degree robbery in two separate cases as part of the plea deal that dismissed two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in those cases and one count of domestic abuse, all felonies, in another.

District Judge Lisa Hayne credited Mims with 365 days for time served. Mims is currently serving a prison sentence at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Stillwater for multiple robbery and assault convictions in Mower and Goodhue counties.

His Olmsted County convictions will run concurrently with his previous convictions. Mims' anticipated release date is scheduled for April 4, 2029.

Hayne ordered him to pay $1,526 in restitution to the convenience stores he robbed at knife-point.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mims robbed two Rochester gas stations in June 2022 using a bread knife at one store and a box cutter at another to threaten employees to give him money from the register, according to the criminal complaint.

He told an investigator with the Rochester Police Department he did the robberies because he needed the money.