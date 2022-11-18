SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
Rochester man sentenced to over 9 years in federal drug case

Pablo Margarito Luna, 49, of Rochester, was sentenced to 112 months in federal prison as part of a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in the Rochester area.

Gavel court crime stock
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
November 18, 2022 12:29 PM
MINNEAPOLIS — Pablo Margarito Luna, 49, of Rochester was sentenced to 112 months in federal prison earlier this month.

Luna pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. Federal charges were filed in the District of Minnesota against Luna in 2020 that alleged a criminal conspiracy to traffic large amounts of methamphetamine in the Rochester area.

Senior Judge Michael J. Davis ordered Luna to be held in a federal facility in Minnesota and to attend a drug abuse program, during a Nov. 3 sentencing hearing in Minneapolis. Luna was also ordered to surrender to the Federal Bureau of Prisons before 12 p.m. Dec. 1, 2022.

According to court documents:

Luna and two other men, Fernando Garcia-Davila, Jr., 46, of Faribault, and James Richard Anderson, 50, of Rochester, were charged following an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Agency into a 2020 drug trafficking operation in Rochester.

Law enforcement seized around 6 pounds of methamphetamine and suspect the trio shipped around 18 pounds of the drug total. Agents also seized at least 100 Oxycodone pills during the investigation, along with minimal amounts of MDMA, crack cocaine, suspected fentanyl and marijuana.

Garcia-Davila, Jr., pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in May 2022. Sentencing guidelines call for a sentence between 188 months and 235 months. He is scheduled to appear in federal court Dec. 7, 2022 for a sentencing hearing.

Anderson also pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in February 2022 and was sentenced to 120 months in a Minnesota federal prison facility.

Related Topics: OLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURTPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSROCHESTER
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
