Rochester man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a girl in 2017

A Rochester man found guilty by an Olmsted County District Court jury of sexually assaulting a girl in 2017 was sentenced Friday to more than 14 years in state prison.

Wayne Alan Bothun, 61, was sentenced by Judge Lisa Hayne to 172 months in state prison on a charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct-penetration or contact with a person younger than 13. He will receive credit for 88 days already served.

Bothun was found guilty of the charge, as well as second-degree criminal sexual conduct-victim younger than 13, by a jury in September 2021.

In February 2018, a girl spoke with police and described scenarios in which the two took baths together that included sexual contact, according to court documents. According to the girl, Bothun told her not to tell her mother following incidents of sexual assault.

The incidents took place from late 2017 to February 2018. Charges were filed against Bothun on Feb. 12, 2018.

He is also charged in a second case on allegations that he sexually assaulted a boy in 2013. In that case, he is charged with first-, second- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct. All three charges are felonies. Bothun has pleaded not guilty to the charges and on Friday made a demand for a jury trial on the matter.