SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a girl in 2017

Wayne Alan Bothun, 61, was sentenced Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, to more than 14 years in state prison.

Wayne Alan Bothun 9.9.21.jpg
Wayne Alan Bothun
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
December 02, 2021 11:15 PM
Share

A Rochester man found guilty by an Olmsted County District Court jury of sexually assaulting a girl in 2017 was sentenced Friday to more than 14 years in state prison.

Wayne Alan Bothun, 61, was sentenced by Judge Lisa Hayne to 172 months in state prison on a charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct-penetration or contact with a person younger than 13. He will receive credit for 88 days already served.

Bothun was found guilty of the charge, as well as second-degree criminal sexual conduct-victim younger than 13, by a jury in September 2021.

RELATED:

In February 2018, a girl spoke with police and described scenarios in which the two took baths together that included sexual contact, according to court documents. According to the girl, Bothun told her not to tell her mother following incidents of sexual assault.
The incidents took place from late 2017 to February 2018. Charges were filed against Bothun on Feb. 12, 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is also charged in a second case on allegations that he sexually assaulted a boy in 2013. In that case, he is charged with first-, second- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct. All three charges are felonies. Bothun has pleaded not guilty to the charges and on Friday made a demand for a jury trial on the matter.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSOLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURTROCHESTER
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts