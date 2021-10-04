SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester man sentenced to prison in Mayo Clinic cafeteria stabbing

Augustino Soro Nasona, 59, was sentenced Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Olmsted County District Court by Judge Lisa Hayne.

Augustino Nasona 5.29.19
Augustino Nasona
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
October 04, 2021 02:49 PM
Share

The Rochester man who admitted to assaulting a woman in a hospital cafeteria more than two years ago was sentenced Monday to prison.

Augustino Soro Nasona, 59, was sentenced Monday in Olmsted County District Court by Judge Lisa Hayne to 90 months in state prison.

RELATED: Mayo cafeteria employee who was stabbed at work files lawsuit

Nasona pleaded guilty in August 2021 to a charge of first-degree assault.

Nasona had been charged with attempted first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree assault. He has been held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center since the day of the incident. He will receive 859 days credit for time he has already served in jail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochester police were called shortly after 7 a.m. on May 29, 2019, for a report of a man with a knife who had stabbed a cafeteria worker in the employee cafeteria of Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. Officers found the woman on the floor, receiving emergency medical attention from a large group of Mayo Clinic physicians and nurses for several stab wounds to her abdomen and torso, according to court documents.

The woman has filed a civil lawsuit against Nasona and the food service company that employed her, alleging that the company “negligently, carelessly and unlawfully failed to” provide her with a safe workplace.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSOLMSTED COUNTYROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTOLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURT
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts