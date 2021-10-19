SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Rochester man sentenced to prison on federal gun charge

Seth Grant Huntington was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Minnesota by Judge Eric C. Tostrud to 180 months in prison followed by five years of supervised released.

Gavel.jpg
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
October 19, 2021 09:21 AM
ST. PAUL -- A Rochester man was sentenced Monday to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to illegally possession a firearm.

Seth Grant Huntington was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Minnesota by Judge Eric C. Tostrud to 180 months in prison followed by five years of supervised released. Huntington pleaded guilty in May to being a felon in possession of a firearm. The charge also carried a sentencing enhancement of being an armed career criminal.

Huntington has at least six previous felony convictions, which make him ineligible to own a firearm.

The charge was a result of a June 23, 2020, search of his apartment by the Rochester Police Department. Officers were called to Huntington's residence two days prior for a report of a shots-fired call. When officers returned with a search warrant on June 23, they found a loaded Walther, model PPS, 9 mm caliber semi-automatic pistol in the master bedroom, according to the plea agreement.

During an interview with law enforcement, Huntington admitted that he knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm and that the one found inside his residence belonged to him.

