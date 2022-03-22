Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 22
Rochester man sentenced to prison on federal pornography charge

Arkady Pavlovich Pichurin, 27, was sentenced in U.S. District Court by Chief U.S. District Judge John R. Tunheim to 204 months in prison followed by 25 years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $5,000 to the Domestic Trafficking Victims Fund.

Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
March 22, 2022 03:00 PM
MINNEAPOLIS — The Rochester man charged with producing child pornography with a child between the ages of 9 and 10 years old was sentenced Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in U.S. District Court in Minnesota to 17 years in federal prison.

Arkady Pavlovich Pichurin, 27, was sentenced in U.S. District Court by Chief U.S. District Judge John R. Tunheim to 204 months in prison followed by 25 years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $5,000 to the Domestic Trafficking Victims Fund.

Pichurin pleaded guilty in September to producing sexually explicit images and videos of a minor.

Prosecutors say Pichurin viewed and collected images of child pornography online since at least 2013.

“Pichurin’s sexual exploitation of children was not confined to ‘passively viewing and collecting child pornography – he also produced it,” the filing reads.”Pichurin lied to, manipulated, and tricked these young girls for the purpose of getting them to send him sexually explicit images of themselves.”

Court documents state that throughout approximately a year, Pichurin sexually exploited at least 20 minor girls, using them to produce child pornography.

Prosecutors argued for a more than 26-year-long federal prison sentence followed by lifetime supervised release. The proposed 318-month sentence is less than the 360 months recommended in sentencing guidelines.

“A lengthy sentence is necessary to justly punish Pichurin and protect the public,” the government argued. “However, Pichurin’s unequivocal and immediate acceptance of responsibility, and his proactive efforts at reformation, warrant a downward variance from the Guidelines’ proposed sentence.”

In the government’s position on sentencing, prosecutors note that three months after his initial arrest Pichurin, of his own accord, submitted to a psychosexual evaluation, “which diagnosed him with pedophilic disorder and major depressive disorder.”

In June 2021, Pichurin began a sex offender treatment, again of his own accord.

As aggravating factors, prosecutors argued that Pichurin did not see the children pictured in the child pornography he consumed as innocent and vulnerable individuals but rather “as means to gratify his sexual desire.”

“And the child pornography he produced was deranged and degrading, evidencing his total disregard for the vulnerability and humanity of his victims,” the filing read.

Pichurin’s attorney argued that Pichurin did not come into close physical proximity to any of his victims nor did he attempt to arrange any in-person meetings.

“Unlike the majority of production of child pornography offenders, Mr. Pichurin did not have a family relationship nor position of authority over the victims,” the defense’s filing read. “Mr. Pichurin himself never engaged any sexual contact with the victims, nor did he engage in any coercion.”

Pichurin’s attorney said a sentence greater than the 15-year mandatory minimum would go beyond what is needed to accomplish sentencing goals , including providing just punishment for the offense.

“Any period of incarceration imposed that is longer than the mandatory minimum required under the statute would be unnecessarily punitive and would conflict with the personal and societal sentencing needs for Mr. Pichurin given this offense,” states the defense’s position on sentencing.

Citing past court cases, Pichurin’s attorney argued that guidelines for sentencing for child-pornography charges are “widely recognized as producing recommended sentences that are grossly excessive.”

Pichurin’s “extraordinary strides in his treatment progress” as well as his active participation in treatment and significant progress in taking responsibility for his behavior are also cited.

Pichurin pleaded guilty in December in Olmsted County District Court to 10 felony charges of possession of pornographic work. As a result of the plea, 49 additional felony charges were dismissed. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 4.

The sentence in the district court case will run concurrent with the federal sentence, according to the district court plea agreement.

