SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, November 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester man sentenced to probation for incident involving firearm discharge in a car with a child

Cleary Kendall Grubb, 34, of Rochester, was given probation following a plea agreement which lowered his initial charges.

Cleary Grubb
Cleary Grubb
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
November 08, 2022 11:03 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A 34-year-old Rochester man was sentenced to two years of supervised probation in Olmsted County District Court last week as part of a plea deal that reduced his initial charges.

Cleary Kendall Grubb was initially charged with a felony related to shooting a firearm within a city and endangering a child, a gross misdemeanor. His plea deal amended his charges to transferring a weapon to an ineligible person, a gross misdemeanor and carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor.

District Judge Pamela King also ordered Grubb to undergo a chemical dependency evaluation, not possess alcohol, controlled substances, firearms or dangerous weapons and to submit to chemical testing by his probation officer.

Also Read
IMG_9458.JPG
Business
Newly opened Kasson dance studio hopes to provide home to artistic expression
The Studio, located along Main Street in Kasson, is holding complimentary classes this week to get tots, teens and adults to dance in the new studios.
November 08, 2022 11:36 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Midterm Election
Local
Photos: Voters head to the polls on Election Day
See photos from the Election Day.
November 08, 2022 10:55 AM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
RPD - ARREST REPORT.png
Local
Man arrested with gun following shoplifting arrest in Rochester
Officers arrested a man following a shoplifting report Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Rochester's Fleet Farm. The man was found to have multiple warrants and allegedly possessed a firearm illegally.
November 08, 2022 09:08 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

Grubb was accused of discharging a firearm while in a vehicle with a 6-year-old over Memorial Day weekend in Rochester.

A woman that was with Grubb during the incident told law enforcement that an intoxicated Grubb fired a .357-caliber snub-nose revolver in their vehicle, shattering a window.

Related Topics: OLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURTPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSROCHESTER
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: Olmsted County Sheriff's Office rejects call for election SWAT team
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
November 08, 2022 07:26 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Pat Egan.JPG
Community
Pat Egan works to give new musicians a venue and stage
Singer and songwriter Pat Egan is making sure musicians don't have to wait 40 years to share their original songs with the public.
November 08, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
gavel court crime
Local
Stewartville woman sentenced to probation for uploading video to OnlyFans without consent
Amoryllis Kaitlynn Forsberg, 27, was convicted of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, a gross misdemeanor and was given one year of probation.
November 07, 2022 02:04 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
20211121_112937.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Hormel Historic Home announces Christmas tours, dinner show and other holiday events
From a dinner show fundraiser to pictures with Santa, it will be a busy holiday season at the historic home in Austin.
November 07, 2022 01:49 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports