News | Local

Rochester man sentenced to probation for police chase, drug charges

Seth Tyler Sorenson, 28, pleaded guilty in September to a felony charge of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

Seth Sorenson
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
March 01, 2022 09:03 AM
ROCHESTER — The Rochester man who led police on a chase in a stolen vehicle in December 2020 while an auto body shop employee was in the trunk was sentenced Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Olmsted County District Court.

Seth Tyler Sorenson, 28, was sentenced by Judge Jacob Allen to three years of supervised probation as well as a stayed one year and day prison sentence. Sorenson pleaded guilty in September 2021 to a felony charge of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. A misdemeanor charge of reckless driving was dismissed at sentencing.

The charge stems from an incident in December 2020 when Sorenson attempted to steal a 2009 Audi A4 from a repair shop where it had been held for months. An employee of the auto body shop jumped in the trunk. Sorenson led police on a nearly 10-mile pursuit before leaving the car in the parking lot of a northwest Rochester apartment complex. He was located a short time later fleeing on foot.

Sorenson was also sentenced to five years of supervised probation on two fifth-degree drug possession charges stemming from two separate incidents in April 2021. Both probationary sentences were also stays of adjudication and the felony charges were deemed a gross misdemeanor upon conviction.

Charges in three other cases were dismissed at sentencing as part of the plea agreement.

