Rochester man sentenced to time served for possessing child sexual abuse material

ROCHESTER — A 39-year-old Rochester man was sentenced to time served and five years of probation for possessing child sexual abuse Friday, June 2, 2023, in Olmsted County District Court.

John Dewey Church pleaded guilty to a felony count of possessing pornographic work as part of an April plea deal that secured him no additional jail time. He submitted a Norgaard plea, admitting that though he did not remember the circumstances of the offenses, there was sufficient evidence for a jury to find him guilty.

He appeared before District Judge Kathy Wallace who sentenced him to 97 days in jail but credited him with 97 days for time served. He will have to register as a predatory offender, attend a sex offender program and is barred from frequenting locations where children congregate or hold any positions of authority over children.

According to the criminal complaint:

The Rochester Police Department began investigating Church due to numerous reports of harassment complaints related to a former romantic partner that led to several harassment restraining orders against the former partner and other parties.

During that investigation, an investigator found several potential images of suspected child sexual abuse material.

The hash values of the photos were sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which maintains a database of known child sexual abuse material.

A photo's hash value is a unique numeric value assigned to each digital photo and is often referred to as a digital fingerprint.

Two of the images found on Church's phone were found to be previously reported child sexual abuse material.