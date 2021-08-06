SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester man seriously injured after stolen vehicle crashes into his

A 65-year-old man is believed to have suffered serious head injuries late Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021., in Rochester.

Police lights crash report
stock photo
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
August 06, 2021 08:16 AM
Share

A 65-year-old Rochester man was injured after a stolen SUV crashed into his vehicle at a high rate of speed late Thursday on U.S. Highway 63.

Rochester police were called about 11:40 p.m. to Highway 63 South near the U.S. Highway 52 overpass for a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries. When officers arrived, they found a 2020 black Ford Explorer unoccupied and flipped on its side as well as an occupied 2013 Hyundai Elantra.

The sole occupant of the Elantra, a 65-year-old Rochester man, was found with what are believed to be serious head injuries, according to Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen. He was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

A witness told police that they were northbound on Highway 63 at the 40th Street bridge when they were passed by the Ford going very fast. The witness saw the Ford then strike the rear of the Elantra, flip and slide down the road.

The driver of the Ford was not on scene when officers arrived and it was determined that the vehicle was stolen. Information on when the Ford was stolen and where it was stolen from were not available Friday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The crash remains under investigation.

EMBED: PB newsletters signup banner link

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTOLMSTED COUNTYROCHESTERPB 5 STORIESALL-ACCESS
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link