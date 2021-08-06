Rochester man seriously injured after stolen vehicle crashes into his

A 65-year-old Rochester man was injured after a stolen SUV crashed into his vehicle at a high rate of speed late Thursday on U.S. Highway 63.

Rochester police were called about 11:40 p.m. to Highway 63 South near the U.S. Highway 52 overpass for a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries. When officers arrived, they found a 2020 black Ford Explorer unoccupied and flipped on its side as well as an occupied 2013 Hyundai Elantra.

The sole occupant of the Elantra, a 65-year-old Rochester man, was found with what are believed to be serious head injuries, according to Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen. He was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

A witness told police that they were northbound on Highway 63 at the 40th Street bridge when they were passed by the Ford going very fast. The witness saw the Ford then strike the rear of the Elantra, flip and slide down the road.

The driver of the Ford was not on scene when officers arrived and it was determined that the vehicle was stolen. Information on when the Ford was stolen and where it was stolen from were not available Friday morning.

The crash remains under investigation.