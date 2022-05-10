Rochester man seriously injured in one-vehicle crash Tuesday morning near Rochester

ROCHESTER — A 40-year-old man suffered serious injuries following a one-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning just outside of Rochester, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver and sole occupant, Scott Tukua, of Rochester, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital Saint Marys by the Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service with possible neck and head injuries following the crash, according to Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Rossman.

According to Rossman, law enforcement received a call from a witness around 1:38 a.m. that saw a vehicle go into a ditch on the corner of 18th Avenue and Crimson Ridge Drive Northwest.

Deputies found tracks at the scene that indicated Tukua’s 2003 Cadillac Escalade went off the road, across a field and crashed into a tree on the 5900 block of 15th Avenue Northwest.

Tukua was unresponsive when first responders arrived, and it is believed he had a medical episode prior to the crash, according to Rossman.