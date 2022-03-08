SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Rochester man shot and killed in Minneapolis last weekend

A verbal altercation at the residence escalated into gunfire. Four people were shot. Twenty-year-old Davante Deshaun Williams, of Rochester, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police lights
stock photo
By Post Bulletin staff report
March 08, 2022 05:14 PM
MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner confirmed a Rochester man was killed in a shooting on Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department responded to a call at 2:26 a.m. of gunfire near the 2700 block of Blaisdell Ave. S. When officers arrived they discovered four people with apparent gunshot wounds, one of whom was 20-year-old Davante Deshaun Williams, of Rochester. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the Minneapolis Police Department.

The release states a verbal altercation took place at a gathering inside the residence that escalated to gunfire. Two males suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds, and a woman suffered potentially life-threatening injuries.

The Medical Examiner's Office said in a separate news release Williams' cause of death was from multiple gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide.

