News | Local

Rochester man suffers serious injuries in crash with Freightliner truck Thursday

The 62-year-old man was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, for what were described by the Minnesota State Patrol as life-threatening injures.

Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
August 13, 2021 07:32 AM
ZUMBRO FALLS -- A Rochester man was seriously injured Thursday afternoon in a crash with a Freightliner straight truck.

The Minnesota State Patrol was called about 4:20 p.m. to U.S. Highway 63 near Wabasha County Road 11 for a report of a two-vehicle crash. A 2020 Freightliner straight truck was southbound on Highway 63 and a 2005 Ford Explorer was northbound when the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the SUV, identified as 62-year-old Edwin Allen Wolf, of Rochester, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol report. He was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. It is unknown if he was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the truck, 30-year-old Matthew Edward Clark, of Spring Valley, was not injured.

The Zumbro Falls Fire Department, Elgin Ambulance, Wabasha County Sheriff's Office, the Minnesota Department of Transportation and Mayo One all assisted at the scene.

