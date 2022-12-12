SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Rochester man suing police officer is himself arrested for domestic assault

After claiming an officer used excessive force against him, he now stands accused of slamming his wife's head into the ground, punching her and telling her he would kill her.

Todd Allyn McIntyre
Todd Allyn McIntyre.
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
December 12, 2022 01:52 PM
ROCHESTER — A Rochester man who filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against a Rochester police officer is now accused of physically assaulting his wife, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.

Todd Allyn McIntyre, 49, is facing felony charges of domestic assault and terroristic threats.

He appeared before District Judge Joseph Chase Monday and was released on his own recognizance. A domestic abuse no-contact order was also issued by Chase. McIntyre is not allowed to enter the victim's residence without a police escort. As of Monday afternoon, he is listed as being in custody in the Olmsted County Detention Center.

McIntyre is accused of slamming his wife's head into the ground and punching her repeatedly.

He recently filed a civil rights lawsuit against Rochester police officer Craig Sammon for allegedly striking him with a flashlight or a baton between 85 to 90 times in the head following a disorderly call May 28, 2016, at Legends Bar & Grill. The department has denied the allegations, saying that the incident was investigated in 2016 and Sammon was cleared of any wrongdoing .

A public data request for Sammon's disciplinary history by the Post Bulletin is pending.

According to the criminal complaint:

McIntyre's wife told law enforcement that he beat her and "she felt like she almost died."

She reported that he came after her when she went to bed. When she tried to flee the room, McIntyre pulled her back in and repeatedly slammed her head into the ground.

McIntyre also pulled the phone out of the wall when she tried to call for help and he took her cell phone.

"McIntyre told Victim that she would be lucky if she was alive in the morning," reads part of the complaint. "He then told her he was going to kill her as he was punching her."

The woman had bruises, abrasions and cuts on several parts of her upper body.

McIntyre told an officer that "everyone has their limit," and if the police needed to arrest him, they should.

He denied hitting the woman but told law enforcement that she threatened to kill him so he "spanked her."

McIntyre has a previous conviction in 2021 for domestic assault.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
