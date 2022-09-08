Rochester man who died in plane crash remembered as hard worker with a smile

ROCHESTER — Ethan Smith is remembered by friends as always having a smile on his face regardless of what was in front of him.

Smith, 20, was killed along with 28-year-old John Zeman Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in a plane crash outside Red Wing Regional Airport .

"He was the kid who would literally do anything for the team, like run through a brick wall," friend Van Albrecht said.

Albrecht and Smith grew up together as neighbors, teammates and friends.

"He always had a smile on his face and was never in a bad mood," Albrecht said. "Whatever he was going through that day, it didn't show. He was always laughing and always positive."

The plane, a 2012 Glasair Super 2, left Rochester International Airport at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday for a training flight, with a planned destination of Red Wing Regional Airport, which is located across the Mississippi River near Hager City, Wisconsin.

Around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, local emergency responders were called to the scene of the crash in a field along Wisconsin Highway 35 roughly half of a mile west of the airport.

Albrecht said one of his favorite memories was Smith scoring his first goal during a tough season his senior year playing hockey for Lourdes High School in Rochester.

"It was one of the coolest things ever. He jumped in the air," Albrecht said, adding that the coaches were ecstatic for the goal because everyone had been rooting for Smith to score.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Ethan Smith, 20, 2020 Lourdes graduate, friend, son, hockey player, and so much more. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and all who knew Ethan, as well as his flight instructor, John Zeman, 28, who also passed. pic.twitter.com/8JIaivX9VZ — Rochester Lourdes Boys Hockey (@LHSBoysPuck) September 7, 2022

Albrecht's father, David Albrecht, coached Smith on and off since Smith was 12-years-old and said Smith had a passion for flying and had been flying solo for a couple of years.

On the Lourdes High School class of 2020 senior spotlight page, Smith wrote about his plans to study commercial aviation and eventually become a commercial airline pilot.

"Everyone's at a loss," Albrecht said. "I know a lot of the family and that's pretty tough."

Smith is also remembered as a person who held himself accountable.

"One of the biggest things I remember is just his attention to detail and how much he cared," Joe Knoepke, a former hockey coach of Smith's said. "If he made a mistake in any way, shape or form, whether mental or physical, he would always want to know what he can do better."

The National Traffic Safety Board is continuing its investigation of the crash, which is expected to take several months to complete.

"His teammates absolutely loved him. He was a great kid. He has wonderful parents, and it's a terrible loss," Knoepke said.