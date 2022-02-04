SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Rochester mask mandate set to expire Monday

Without action, three-week requirement ends Monday night. The number of new COVID cases continues to decline.

Protective Masks
Protective masks Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
February 04, 2022 11:56 AM
Share

ROCHESTER — A citywide mask mandate is expected to expire Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, night.

“I have not heard anyone talking about extending,” Rochester City Council President Brooke Carlson said Thursday of the mandate.

Rochester’s mask requirement for indoor public spaces started Jan. 16 with a Feb. 7 expiration date.

The issue is not on the council’s agenda for Monday, but a member could consider raising the issue at the end of the meeting. Past calls for COVID-related action at the end of council meetings have failed to receive needed support.

Mayor Kim Norton said she knew of no plans to revisit the issue Monday.

She said Thursday night that COVID-19 numbers appeared to drop significantly in the past week, and city officials were expected to receive an update from local health officials on Friday.

Friday morning, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 2,524 new confirmed cases during a seven-day period ending Wednesday. It was a nearly 25% decrease compared to the last report.

Mayo Clinic’s COVID-19 forecast for Olmsted County, which relies on the seven-day averages, shows an average daily case estimate of 390 on Wednesday, with the number expected to drop to 372 on Monday, and 261 the following week.

That’s compared to an estimated county high of 570 average daily cases reported for Jan. 25.

When the mask mandate started, Olmsted County’s average daily cases reported by Mayo Clinic were 544.

The county and the rest of Southeast Minnesota is expected to remain listed as having high community transmission of COVID-19 until the number of cases drop below 100 new cases per 100,000 residents during a seven-day period, along with a positivity testing rate below 10%.

Olmsted County’s most recently reported positivity rate was 20.3%, according to the CDC.

While Mayo Clinic officials have said decisions regarding mask orders are left to government entities, they have also said personal decisions and practices will help prevent further surges of COVID.

“We have many, many more weeks to go before we are at the point where we are seeing significant reversals, so continued vigilance for now is the message,” Conor Loftus, a gastroenterologist and chairman of Mayo Clinic outpatient practice, said last week.

He cited mask wearing in public, social distancing, handwashing and vaccinations as key measures for controlling the virus.

