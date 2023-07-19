Rochester mayor cancels regular monthly meetings with censured council member

ROCHESTER — Rochester Mayor Kim Norton has put an end, at least temporarily, to scheduled monthly meetings with Rochester City Council member Molly Dennis.

“Our recent meetings have been unproductive as you continue to focus on the censure and resist any discussion about relevant city matters,” Norton wrote in a July 6 email to Dennis.

When she took office, Norton established the practice of meeting with council members regularly, if they wanted time to discuss issues without a set agenda of topics. Some council members meet with her monthly and others meet less frequently, based on availability or work schedules.

Norton’s decision to end monthly meetings with Dennis comes four months after the City Council voted to reprimand Dennis in response to actions that were considered intimidating and seen as leading to excessive use of city staff time.

While an outside investigator determined the censure was valid and did not discriminate against Dennis , the council member continues to claim it was an illegal action, largely due to constraints listed in the approved resolution.

The limits on how Dennis is expected to engage with staff and other council members follow guidelines in the council’s adopted for working with staff, each other and the public, but Dennis said they are contrary to her needs as someone with an ADHD disability.

Dennis said Norton’s decision to end their regular one-on-one meetings is another limitation that hurts the residents she represents in Ward 6, which primarily sits in northwest Rochester.

“Many residents believe this censure dramatically impacts them, so I do believe it is an important city topic,” she wrote in a response to Norton. “Kim, if you prefer to avoid this issue I would be OK with that.”

She added: “However I believe you favoring other council members by meeting 1:1 with them (to share information/updates) is not only wrong but a disadvantage to the nearly 20,000 Ward 6 residents I represent.”

Molly Dennis, city council member, sixth ward, listens during a city council meeting on Monday, April 17, 2023, at the city-county Government Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Norton said her decision doesn’t mean the pair can’t meet to discuss specific city issues.

“If there is an issue that comes up, that needs to be discussed, I am more that willing to talk about the issue,” Norton said, adding that she’s uncomfortable with Dennis’ habit of recording meetings without her knowledge.

Minnesota state law allows the recording of conversations, as long as one involved party knows the discussion is being recorded, but Norton said it makes her uncomfortable when it comes to open-ended meetings without set topics for discussion.

During their last meeting, Norton and Dennis began discussing homeless camps and transitioned to talking about available public gyms and how to potentially coordinate meetings with residents, but within 10 minutes Dennis brought up the censure.

The mayor attempted to steer the conversation away from the topic and back to city issues.

“I’m not speaking about the censure, Molly,” Norton said during the June 15 phone conversation that was recorded by Dennis and provided to the Post Bulletin. “We are not talking about the censure. We are talking about City Council issues.”

The conversation briefly returned to city issues, but Dennis again raised censure concerns and asked Norton for examples of unacceptable actions.

“I absolutely promise you my behavior will never change without knowing what I did wrong,” she told Norton.

The mayor again stated a desire to focus on other matters.

“We should be focusing on what we want for Rochester moving ahead, not fighting about the censure,” she said.

Dennis and Norton did discuss Mayo Clinic and Destination Medical Center during the June 15 conversation, but the censure discussion appeared to add stress for both elected officials.

Those portions of the conversation also included Dennis’ allegations of conflicts of interest among other council members and issues that revolve around concerns outlined in the censure.