6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Rochester mayor cancels regular monthly meetings with censured council member

Mayor Kim Norton says she will meet with Molly Dennis to discuss specific issues but cites concern about council member's repeated return to censure as a topic of discussion amid city business.

Rochester City Council
Mayor Kim Norton during a city council meeting on Monday, April 17, 2023, at the city-county Government Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Today at 5:19 PM

ROCHESTER — Rochester Mayor Kim Norton has put an end, at least temporarily, to scheduled monthly meetings with Rochester City Council member Molly Dennis.

“Our recent meetings have been unproductive as you continue to focus on the censure and resist any discussion about relevant city matters,” Norton wrote in a July 6 email to Dennis.

When she took office, Norton established the practice of meeting with council members regularly, if they wanted time to discuss issues without a set agenda of topics. Some council members meet with her monthly and others meet less frequently, based on availability or work schedules.

Find more news important to you

Norton’s decision to end monthly meetings with Dennis comes four months after the City Council voted to reprimand Dennis in response to actions that were considered intimidating and seen as leading to excessive use of city staff time.

While an outside investigator determined the censure was valid and did not discriminate against Dennis , the council member continues to claim it was an illegal action, largely due to constraints listed in the approved resolution.

ADVERTISEMENT

The limits on how Dennis is expected to engage with staff and other council members follow guidelines in the council’s adopted for working with staff, each other and the public, but Dennis said they are contrary to her needs as someone with an ADHD disability.

Dennis said Norton’s decision to end their regular one-on-one meetings is another limitation that hurts the residents she represents in Ward 6, which primarily sits in northwest Rochester.

“Many residents believe this censure dramatically impacts them, so I do believe it is an important city topic,” she wrote in a response to Norton. “Kim, if you prefer to avoid this issue I would be OK with that.”

She added: “However I believe you favoring other council members by meeting 1:1 with them (to share information/updates) is not only wrong but a disadvantage to the nearly 20,000 Ward 6 residents I represent.”

Rochester City Council
Molly Dennis, city council member, sixth ward, listens during a city council meeting on Monday, April 17, 2023, at the city-county Government Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Norton said her decision doesn’t mean the pair can’t meet to discuss specific city issues.

“If there is an issue that comes up, that needs to be discussed, I am more that willing to talk about the issue,” Norton said, adding that she’s uncomfortable with Dennis’ habit of recording meetings without her knowledge.

Minnesota state law allows the recording of conversations, as long as one involved party knows the discussion is being recorded, but Norton said it makes her uncomfortable when it comes to open-ended meetings without set topics for discussion.

During their last meeting, Norton and Dennis began discussing homeless camps and transitioned to talking about available public gyms and how to potentially coordinate meetings with residents, but within 10 minutes Dennis brought up the censure.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mayor attempted to steer the conversation away from the topic and back to city issues.

“I’m not speaking about the censure, Molly,” Norton said during the June 15 phone conversation that was recorded by Dennis and provided to the Post Bulletin. “We are not talking about the censure. We are talking about City Council issues.”

The conversation briefly returned to city issues, but Dennis again raised censure concerns and asked Norton for examples of unacceptable actions.

“I absolutely promise you my behavior will never change without knowing what I did wrong,” she told Norton.

The mayor again stated a desire to focus on other matters.

“We should be focusing on what we want for Rochester moving ahead, not fighting about the censure,” she said.

Dennis and Norton did discuss Mayo Clinic and Destination Medical Center during the June 15 conversation, but the censure discussion appeared to add stress for both elected officials.

Those portions of the conversation also included Dennis’ allegations of conflicts of interest among other council members and issues that revolve around concerns outlined in the censure.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Parks facility.jpg
Local
Plans for $35 million Rochester parks and forestry facility celebrated
3h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Taxes Concept with Word on Folder.
Business
Rochester business owner sentenced to 6 months in prison for tax crimes
4h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Chris Todd Ranzenberger
Local
Spring Grove caretaker accused of exposing himself to teenage girl
5h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Brian.Raduenz.MUG.png
Sports
Minnesota native with Air Force, national defense background buys Rochester Grizzlies, Austin Bruins
35m ago
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Horvath signs contract.jpg
Pro
Rochester's Mac Horvath signs pro baseball contract for $1.4 million
51m ago
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Mayo 1.jpg
Local
John Marshall High School finds 1880s grade book featuring Charles H. Mayo during renovation process
5h ago
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
083021.AG.CornAndSoybeanTourMINN05.jpg
Minnesota
Emerging Minn. farmers encouraged to apply for farmland down payment assistance
6h ago
 · 
By  Noah Fish