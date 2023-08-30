6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Rochester mayor inviting residents to join the Fall Fit City Challenge

Participants can log activity for chance to win prize in health promotion.

081420.N.RPB.MOVEWITHTHEMAYOR.407.jpg
Rochester Mayor Kim Norton walks with community members on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, along the Zumbro River outside of 125 Live in Rochester. The day marked the kick-off to the six-week Walk with Ease program, created by the Arthritis Foundation to help reduce pain and improve overall health.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
Today at 10:51 AM

ROCHESTER — Mayor Kim Norton is inviting Rochester residents to join in the 2023 Fall Fit City Challenge during the month of September.

Rochester will again join cities throughout the country in an interactive challenge designed to help move individuals, companies and communities toward better health.

Throughout September, Rochester residents are encouraged to set personal goals of at least 10 minutes of movement per day and track their minutes by signing up at Spark-Rochester.com or by using tracking sheets available on the city’s website or from the mayor’s office.

Exercise of any type qualifies, including working in the garden, riding your bike or your favorite yoga routine. Anyone who joins the online challenge or returns a tracking sheet to the mayor’s office will be entered into a prize drawing held at the end of the month.

“I’m very excited to work alongside so many others in Rochester that seek to improve community health and to support long, healthy lives for Rochester residents," Norton said in a statement announcing the program.

“The Fall Fit City Challenge is a simple and fun way to motivate yourself to improve your heath and take advantage of the beautiful fall weather. You can greet your neighbors as you enjoy Rochester’s many parks or our 100 miles of trails. Don’t forget your local recreation centers, gyms, and fitness centers for some added encouragement and support if you need it," the mayor continued.

For more information about how to participate and for a list of community activities that help you keep moving during the month of September and year round, visit the mayor’s page on the City of Rochester website, rochestermn.gov/Mayor .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
