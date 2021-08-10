SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton named to shelter task force

She will be part of group providing report to Minnesota Legislature on potential standards for homeless shelters.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton
Kim Norton
By Post Bulletin staff reports
August 10, 2021 03:25 PM
Rochester Mayor Kim Norton has been named to the state’s new task force to develop standards for homeless shelters.

Housing legislation passed this year created the State Task Force on (Homelessness) Shelter, which will meet for one year to develop standards for the provision of shelter, and examine the need and feasibility related to establishing state oversight.

“I am honored to have been selected to serve in this capacity,” Norton said in a statement. “The topic of shelter and providing appropriate options and services for our community’s vulnerable, unsheltered population has been an important focus for me since I took office. I look forward to sharing what we have learned, and continue to learn, in Rochester and am eager to see Minnesota strengthen services in this area.”

Norton will be one of 24 task force members from throughout the state. The group includes advocates for people experiencing homelessness, advocates for people with disabilities, city and county representatives, and members of the public.

Among its tasks, the group is required to make recommendations to the Legislature on how to strengthen the shelter system and ensure shelters have the ability and resources needed to provide safe and appropriate services.

The task force will be required to submit an initial report to the Legislature by Feb. 1, with its final report due Aug. 21, 2022.

The group’s first meeting will be held virtually from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday. The public can sign up to watch the first meeting online at https://headinghomealliance.com/task-force-on-shelter .

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTYKIM NORTON
