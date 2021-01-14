SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton to give State of the City address on Jan. 22

Annual city update going online with virtual meeting including several community leaders.

Kim Norton, Rochester Mayor
Kim Norton
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 14, 2021 08:27 AM
Rochester Mayor Kim Norton will deliver her annual State of the City address virtually at 7:30 a.m. Jan. 22 using Zoom.

“While we continue to do our part to limit the spread of COVID-19, I invite the community to join me virtually as I share my thoughts about the state of our city and we hear from other leaders in our community,” she said in Thursday’s announcement of the online address. “The past year has been a difficult one, but together we will enjoy brighter days ahead.”

In addition to providing comments about the state of the city, Norton will be joined by several community leaders. Expected to participate in the event are:

  • Rochester City Council President Brooke Carlson
  • Rochester School Board Chairwoman Jean Marvin
  • Olmsted County Board Chairwoman Stephanie Podulke
  • Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce Board Chairwoman Lizzy Haywood
  • Rochester Area Economic Development Interim President John Wade
  • Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency Executive Director Patrick Seeb
  • Diversity Council Executive Director Dee Sabol

Norton postponed her address, which had been scheduled for the Jan. 4 Rochester City Council meeting, to provide time for new council members to be sworn in and recognized.
The Zoom webinar can be joined by using the link https://zoom.us/j/98485550577 or by calling one of several numbers -- (301) 715-8592, (312) 626-6799, (929) 436-2866, (253) 215-8782, (346) 248-7799 or (669) 900-6833 -- and using the webinar ID 984 8555 0577.

