Rochester mayor looks back and forward in annual State of the City address

ROCHESTER — Rochester Mayor Kim Norton again invited local leaders to join her in Friday’s virtual State of the City address as she looked back on 2021 and forward to work unfolding in 2022.

“Partnerships are key to any city wanting to be relevant,” she said, adding that city partnerships are addressing a variety of concerns, including housing, sustainability and COVID recovery efforts.

Norton said she’s looking forward to ongoing work related to Destination Medical Center and the creation of new public spaces in the city’s core.

“We know that Rochester is growing and in 2022 we will continue moving forward, rebounding from the pandemic with some exciting growth and renewal downtown,” she said. “DMC is leading the way.

“A highlight for me this year will be the opening of Peace Plaza. It will be back for the public and businesses in the area with renewed glory this coming spring.”

At the same time, she said, efforts at citywide improvements will continue this year in efforts to enhance the quality of life for residents.

“I hope we can encourage growth throughout the entire city, making our neighborhoods vibrant,” she said.

In her 15-minute address, she also highlighted a desire to see innovative approaches to address city needs, pointing specifically to a grant application in the $1 million Bloomberg Global Mayors Challenge, which could fund efforts to address COVID-19’s impact on women of color in the workplace.

She said efforts around transit, energy consumption and parks, along with other city programs, will continue this year in efforts to address community needs.

“America’s city for health holds us up as a model for the world, and I will continue my efforts to partner with other groups to improve the health of area residents, so we are also America’s healthiest city,” she said.

Joining Norton in the online presentation were Rochester School Board President Jean Marvin. Olmsted County Board Chairman Mark Thein, Diversity Council Executive Director Dee Sabol, DMC Economic Development Agency Executive Director Patrick Seeb, Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce President Ryan Parsons, Rochester Area Economic Development Inc. President John Wade and Rochester City Council President Brooke Carlson.

