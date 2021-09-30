Rochester mayor seeks nominations for medal of honor

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton is seeking nominations for the Mayor’s Medal of Honor.

“The Mayor’s Medal of Honor is a longstanding opportunity to recognize the outstanding contributions of our community members," Norton said in a statement. "Each year, I am amazed by the caliber of the people we have the opportunity to honor. I encourage all members of our community to consider submitting a nomination for someone you know who deserves this recognition. It is due to the contributions of our residents that truly make Rochester the place that it is.”

ALSO READ: Rochester library receives $619K in federal funding to support connectivity

The medal, which is a 38-year tradition, recognizes residents who have gone above and beyond to serve the community. There are 14 categories including, Community-Wide Service, Champion of Diversity, Heroism, Sustainability, Excellence in Industry, as well as a Youth Serving Community award.

Nominations are due Oct. 31 and will be collected online or through a paper form. Selected recipients will be honored at a virtual gathering.

ADVERTISEMENT

To submit a nomination, a nominator must complete a brief form, which includes providing up to 300 words on why the individual deserves the award. More information is available on the city website or by contacting Michon Rogers in the mayor’s office at 507-328-2700.