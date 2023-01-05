99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Rochester mayor set to deliver goals for 2023

Annual State of the City address in-person event will include city county and school district leaders.

Kim Norton 2022
Kim Norton.
Contributed
By Staff reports
January 05, 2023 10:34 AM
ROCHESTER — Mayor Kim Norton plans to outline her goals for the new year during the annual State of the City address on Jan. 13.

The address will be held at 7:30 a.m. at the Mayo Civic Center, 30 Civic Center Drive SE, with other city, county and school district officials joining the mayor.

“I encourage the community to join me for this event,” Norton said in a statement announcing the event. “The focus of this year’s State of the City will be on how we work together to create a vision for Rochester. We have so much to look forward to and opportunities to work on together.”

The event is a return to an in-person presentation, following last year's online event , which also included a variety of community leaders.

In addition to a look ahead, the event will feature the city’s 2022 year-in-review video, which highlights accomplishments and significant moments during the past 12 months.

The event is open to the public, with a breakfast buffet available for $15. Attendees are asked to registered online at tinyurl.com/2c4k2ebz by Jan. 10.

The address will be recorded and available on the city’s website after the event.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
