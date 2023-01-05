Rochester mayor set to deliver goals for 2023

ROCHESTER — Mayor Kim Norton plans to outline her goals for the new year during the annual State of the City address on Jan. 13.

The address will be held at 7:30 a.m. at the Mayo Civic Center, 30 Civic Center Drive SE, with other city, county and school district officials joining the mayor.

“I encourage the community to join me for this event,” Norton said in a statement announcing the event. “The focus of this year’s State of the City will be on how we work together to create a vision for Rochester. We have so much to look forward to and opportunities to work on together.”

The event is a return to an in-person presentation, following last year's online event , which also included a variety of community leaders.

In addition to a look ahead, the event will feature the city’s 2022 year-in-review video, which highlights accomplishments and significant moments during the past 12 months.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event is open to the public, with a breakfast buffet available for $15. Attendees are asked to registered online at tinyurl.com/2c4k2ebz by Jan. 10.

The address will be recorded and available on the city’s website after the event.