Rochester mayor spurs questions as Byron election judge

ROCHESTER — Voters in Byron might have spotted a familiar face at the polls Tuesday.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton was serving as an election judge, which drew the attention of at least one voter, who in turn called a county commissioner.

“Get her out of there, right now,” Commissioner Jim Bier told county staff shortly before 11 a.m. during a commissioner’s retreat to discuss the 2023 budget and other issues. “It’s the city of Byron, she shouldn’t be out there.”

Deputy County Administrator Pete Giesen, however, said the county doesn’t have the authority to pull an election judge. While the county trains the judges, cities and townships select their poll workers.

State statute does not prohibit someone serving as an election official in a precinct where they do not appear on the ballot, and Norton said Bier’s reaction was disappointing.

“I’ve talked to everyone here, and I’m not stepping away, because I have done nothing wrong,” she said when contacted Tuesday. “Someone is making a controversy that is not there.”

Janna Monosmith, Byron’s interim city administrator, agreed that there was no reason Norton should leave her post.

“Byron is always in search of people willing and able to serve as an election judge and have completed the required training,” she said. “Kim was treated the same as any other person working an election and is working where she is needed.”

Norton, who has served as an election judge in the past, including as a Rochester head judge in recent years, said she was aware she couldn’t fill a spot in Rochester, but submitted her name to the county for consideration by other cities, as well as townships.

She was called by Byron.

“This is not unusual,” she said, adding that she was posted in a position to greet voters and never handled ballots. “I like being an election judge.”

“I haven’t touched a ballot,” she said. “I haven’t been in the room where the ballots are. I’m just checking people in.”

Bier, who is not seeking another term as the commissioner representing Byron, said he opposed the decision because he was told Norton was backing Catherine Davis’ campaign, but Davis and Norton both denied such a link.

“I haven’t endorsed anyone,” Norton said.

Davis, who has contributed financially to Norton’s campaign, said she believes the election process is sound and should overcome any concerns.

“Knowing the process and checks and balances that are in place, I have absolutely no concern,” she said.

One of her fellow candidates, Mike Macken, said he understands Bier’s concerns, and said Norton’s role wasn’t ideal.

“There’s probably a better way to do it, but it’s probably not the end of the world either,” he said.

The third candidate on the District 5 ballot, Michelle Rossman, didn’t respond to a question about Norton’s role as an election judge.

While Bier initially told commissioners he would confront Norton at the polls, he later asked them to support a letter stating her action was inappropriate. Only commissioners Ken Brown and Matt Flynn said they’d sign the letter.

Other commissioners said they questioned the action but didn’t want to get in the middle of a concern outside county oversight.

“It’s a sticky mess,” commissioner Stephanie Podulke said.

All commissioners did voice support for looking into requesting a state policy change that would ban elected officials from serving as election judges in the state.

“I think there is some ethical consideration there overall,” commissioner Sheila Kiscaden said, adding that she’s been uncomfortable when other elected officials have served as election judges in the past.