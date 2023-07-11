Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Rochester mayor vetoes plan for sales-tax extension ballot question

Kim Norton asks council to reconsider approach and issue separate questions for four projects to be funded by city's half-cent sales tax.

Rochester City Council
Mayor Kim Norton during a city council meeting on Monday, April 17, 2023, at the city-county Government Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Today at 5:05 PM

ROCHESTER — A promised veto arrived less than 24 hours after the Rochester City Council approved plans to hold a Nov. 7 special election seeking to extend the city’s half-cent sales tax.

“I veto this resolution, in large part, because I believe that Rochester residents should be entitled to vote for each (of) the four proposed projects based on their individual merit and self-determined need in our community,” Mayor Kim Norton stated in an email sent to the council Tuesday as she issued the fifth veto.

The council voted 6-1 Monday evening to support a public vote on the sales tax extension for all four projects together. That vote would seek to raise $205 million to fund the four projects.

Find more news important to you

The proposed projects to be funded by the extended sales tax are:

  • $50 million for a regional economic development fund.
  • $50 million for street reconstruction projects.
  • $40 million for flood-control and water-quality projects.
  • $65 million for creation of a regional sports and recreation complex.

Norton cited concerns Monday with the decision to provide a single ballot question, requiring residents to approve or reject all the projects rather than vote on them independently.
She would prefer to break the issues into want and needs, suggesting the residents would support the needs — street projects, flood and water projects and the development fund that could be used to create housing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I do not want to lose our three needs for the potential of a want,” Norton said, questioning whether voters will support the proposed sport and recreation complex that has yet to be fully defined.

Plans for the proposed sports and recreation complex remain in the works, with the focus on a mix of indoor and outdoor fields and courts designed to attract tournaments and provide access to local residents.

Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish said the council is slated to receive more details related to the project during its study session scheduled for 3:30 p.m. July 24.

Norton said state rules won’t allow the city to divide the ballot to create one question for the proposed complex and another for the remaining three projects, but she said she cannot support the one-question approach.

“I personally want to give voters a chance to say yes to all the items,” she said.

Proposed ballot question photo.jpg
Planned ballot question for the Nov. 7, 2023, Rochester referendum to extend the city's half-cent sales tax.
Contributed / City of Rochester

While some council members said they could support dividing the projects into four questions, only council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick opposed the special election and ballot request Monday.

Parrish said staff considered combining the questions as the best approach to get approval of all four projects.

The council will have the opportunity to consider overriding Norton’s veto during its regular meeting at 7 p.m. July 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

An override would require five out of seven council members to agree to maintaining one question on the November ballot, which extends the current sales tax that generates approximately $12 million a year.

Under the proposal, the extension would run for an additional 24 years, but could end sooner once the targeted $205 million is collected.

City officials have pointed to the sales tax as a way of funding projects that benefit the region by collecting funds from a wider variety of people who use Rochester services while visiting the city

An independent study conducted by the University of Minnesota estimates that nonresidents of the city contribute approximately 43% of the funds collected by Rochester’s sales tax, which would contribute an estimated $88 million toward the proposed projects if the referendum is approved.

"The city’s sales tax has been used to support public projects that have addressed community needs for more than four decades,” City Administrator Alison Zelms said in a statement issued before Norton’s veto was issued. “This fall, our residents will have the opportunity to decide whether to use the same local sales tax to continue making investments in our community and region without increasing property taxes."

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Rochester city logo
Local
Temporary bike racks available through Rochester program
5h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
08-27 Delta on runway ols.jpg
Business
Delta to add a third daily Rochester-Minneapolis flight
5h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
20230706_143103.jpg
Business
Exhibitor Magazine is moving its offices into a northwest Rochester complex
6h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Gary Bares - "Soul Crossing"
Arts and Entertainment
A healing process created for the soul
4h ago
 · 
By  John Sievers
070423-Nana Gogo Escape Room
Business
Learning while playing: Rochester toybrary opens children’s escape room
8h ago
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Suhba Sisterhood
Lifestyle
A shoulder of support: This all-women group offers Muslim community members a safe space in Rochester
10h ago
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Oddchester - Steve Lange column sig
Community
Did you read the PB this month? This quiz will be the judge of that
10h ago
 · 
By  Steve Lange