Rochester mayor vetoes plan for sales-tax extension ballot question

ROCHESTER — A promised veto arrived less than 24 hours after the Rochester City Council approved plans to hold a Nov. 7 special election seeking to extend the city’s half-cent sales tax.

“I veto this resolution, in large part, because I believe that Rochester residents should be entitled to vote for each (of) the four proposed projects based on their individual merit and self-determined need in our community,” Mayor Kim Norton stated in an email sent to the council Tuesday as she issued the fifth veto.

The council voted 6-1 Monday evening to support a public vote on the sales tax extension for all four projects together. That vote would seek to raise $205 million to fund the four projects.

The proposed projects to be funded by the extended sales tax are:



$50 million for a regional economic development fund.

$50 million for street reconstruction projects.

$40 million for flood-control and water-quality projects.

$65 million for creation of a regional sports and recreation complex.

Norton cited concerns Monday with the decision to provide a single ballot question, requiring residents to approve or reject all the projects rather than vote on them independently.

She would prefer to break the issues into want and needs, suggesting the residents would support the needs — street projects, flood and water projects and the development fund that could be used to create housing.

“I do not want to lose our three needs for the potential of a want,” Norton said, questioning whether voters will support the proposed sport and recreation complex that has yet to be fully defined.

Plans for the proposed sports and recreation complex remain in the works, with the focus on a mix of indoor and outdoor fields and courts designed to attract tournaments and provide access to local residents.

Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish said the council is slated to receive more details related to the project during its study session scheduled for 3:30 p.m. July 24.

Norton said state rules won’t allow the city to divide the ballot to create one question for the proposed complex and another for the remaining three projects, but she said she cannot support the one-question approach.

“I personally want to give voters a chance to say yes to all the items,” she said.

Planned ballot question for the Nov. 7, 2023, Rochester referendum to extend the city's half-cent sales tax. Contributed / City of Rochester

While some council members said they could support dividing the projects into four questions, only council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick opposed the special election and ballot request Monday.

Parrish said staff considered combining the questions as the best approach to get approval of all four projects.

The council will have the opportunity to consider overriding Norton’s veto during its regular meeting at 7 p.m. July 24.

An override would require five out of seven council members to agree to maintaining one question on the November ballot, which extends the current sales tax that generates approximately $12 million a year.

Under the proposal, the extension would run for an additional 24 years, but could end sooner once the targeted $205 million is collected.

City officials have pointed to the sales tax as a way of funding projects that benefit the region by collecting funds from a wider variety of people who use Rochester services while visiting the city

An independent study conducted by the University of Minnesota estimates that nonresidents of the city contribute approximately 43% of the funds collected by Rochester’s sales tax, which would contribute an estimated $88 million toward the proposed projects if the referendum is approved.

"The city’s sales tax has been used to support public projects that have addressed community needs for more than four decades,” City Administrator Alison Zelms said in a statement issued before Norton’s veto was issued. “This fall, our residents will have the opportunity to decide whether to use the same local sales tax to continue making investments in our community and region without increasing property taxes."