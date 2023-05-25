99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Rochester mayor vetoes plan to fund $50,000 open-gym pilot at local schools

Mayor Norton said more discussion with community partners is needed before committing funds for fall program.

Rochester City Council
Mayor Kim Norton during a city council meeting on Monday, April 17, 2023, at the city-county Government Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Today at 9:38 PM

ROCHESTER — A proposal for the city to fund 30 weeks of open-gym time in Rochester schools has been nixed – at least temporarily.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton vetoed a Rochester City Council plan to spend up to $50,000 to partner with the school district, citing support for the effort but questioning the timing.

“This veto will provide the additional time needed to work with community partners to determine need and evaluate space in the community that might be available with less cost and more partnership support,” she wrote in the memo connected to her veto on Sunday.

Council member Shaun Palmer said the program approved in a 5-1 vote on May 15 is in response to community needs.

“We’ve heard from many people about the lack of availability of gym space in Rochester, so we kind of scratched our heads and (council member Mark) Bransford and I met with the superintendent, who had the same type of goal to do a pilot program,” he said.

Rochester City Council
Shaun Palmer, city council member, fifth ward, listens during a city council meeting on Monday, April 17, 2023, at the city-county Government Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Palmer said Rochester Superintendent Kent Pekel had indicated he talked with Norton about the concept.

Norton acknowledged the discussions, but said the city has other potential needs for the funds, including addressing downtown recovery efforts and housing needs.

Norton’s veto is her fourth since being elected in 2018, with only one of the first three being overturned.

During the council’s next meeting on June 10, members will have the option to seek a vote to reinstate the proposed pilot program. Five council members are required to reverse a veto.

During the May 15 council meeting, Council President Brooke Carlson voted against the proposed pilot program, suggesting the council should scale back the plan, and council member Dennis voiced some concerns about the proposal before eventually voting to support it.

Others voiced differing views of potential implementation.

“I had more of an idea with council member (Kelly Rae) Kirkpatrick, that it was an open gym and a family could show up. … Council member (Norman) Wahl pictures a team coming,” council member Patrick Keane said.

Rochester City Council
Patrick Keane, city council member, first ward, listens during a city council meeting on Monday, April 17, 2023, at the city-county Government Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“We all have different ideas of what we are talking about,” he added.

City Administrator Alison Zelms said the uncertainty is why a pilot program is being considered.

Mayoral Veto Memo by randy on Scribd

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
