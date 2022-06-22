Rochester mayoral candidates

ROCHESTER — Four candidates will be on the Aug. 9 primary ballot in the Rochester mayoral race.

Each candidate was sent a short questionnaire seeking background information and their reason for entering the race.

Here’s what they provided:

Name: Bradley “BT” Trahan

Age: 54

Occupation: Professional search recruiter, Express Employment Professionals (10 1⁄2 years).

Education: Rochester Mayo High School, college study in law enforcement.

Have you held elected office? No.

Have you served on local government boards or commissions? None.

Brad Trahan

Community involvement:



Rochester Amateur Sports Commission, early 2000s.

Minnesota Autism Task Force chairman, 2012-2013.

Minnesota Senate Autism Task Force chairman, 2008-2009.

Successfully advocated for multiple policy changes at the state and local level.

March of Dimes volunteer.

Kids Cup volunteer with Express Employment Professionals.

Volunteer for several events over decades to support law enforcement, veterans, and active military.

Project Lifesaver International board member, 2009-Present.

Rochester Area Builders Association ambassador, 2020-Present.

What are your top three campaign issues:



Keeping Rochester citizens safe.

Helping local businesses get back on their feet.

Ensuring fiscal responsibility for the citizens of Rochester.

What makes you the most qualified candidate for this position? The mayor’s position is one of nonpartisan leadership. That’s all I have ever done. I have a history of bringing people together from all walks of life to reach a common goal. Rochester is currently at a crossroads. I am the best candidate to bring that spirit of compromise back to our community.

What will be your top goal if elected? There is mistrust for our local government as we see it today. People are not being heard. I will be visible in the community, creating energy and vibrancy. I will engage with all citizens and businesses. I will listen to them. I will learn from them. I will lead with them.

Britt Noser Submitted

Name: Britt Noser

Age: 46

Occupation: Landlord.

Education: Bachelor of arts in history, University of Minnesota; bachelor of arts in secondary education, University of Missouri, Kansas City.

Have you held elected office? No.

Have you served on local government boards or commissions? No.

Community involvement:



Minnesota Area of the Order of Malta and the Sodality of St. John the Baptist board member.

What are your top three campaign issues:



Public safety.

Adapting Destination Medical Center.

Reducing partisanship and partisan agendas in City Hall.

What makes you the most qualified candidate for this position? I have practical knowledge and judgment drawn from my diverse work experiences. These include the public, private and self-employed sectors of the economy. I would spend my time working on behalf of the citizens, not special interests and partisan agendas. I know the difference between something that looks good on paper versus what will actually work.

What will be your top goal if elected? My top goal will be to increase transparency and citizen participation in government. I want to make the citizens “part of the deal” by representing their concerns and needs. There is a genuine need to bring back balance and restraint to the priorities and scope of city government.

Dean Koutsoukos

Name: Constantine ”Dean” Koutsoukos

Age: 54

Occupation: Construction engineer, most recently employed as infrastructure engineer for the City of Rochester.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in construction engineering.

Have you held elected office? No.

Have you served on local government boards or commissions? No.

Community involvement:



Local Road Research Board, committees participant.

Mathcounts program, former coordinator.

Youth soccer co-coach.

Church youth programs, former teacher and activities coordinator.

Minnesota Society of Professional Engineers, past president.

What are your top three campaign issues:



Realistic equality and inclusiveness to provide opportunities for all.

Prevention of crime and bullying.

Assuring affordable living to Rochester.

What makes you the most qualified candidate for this position? I am a logical, patient and understanding person with years of experience with the municipal utilities, development, construction and legal environment, as well as with providing opportunities for the bright future of our youth.

What will be your top goal if elected? My main goal is to enhance Rochester’s strategic priorities with clear identification of the city’s needs, wants and wishes. That way the wishes can be put on hold and the wants minimized, so the needs for providing a safe and affordable living are maintained during tough times.

Name: Kim Norton

Age: 64

Occupation: Mayor of Rochester.

Education: Master of public administration degree, University of Minnesota Humphrey School of Public Affairs; bachelor of science degree, University of Nebraska.

Have you held elected office?



Mayor, 2019-current.

Minnesota House of Representatives, 2006 - 2016.

Rochester School Board member, 1998-2006.

Have you served on local government boards or commissions?



Olmsted County Public Health Advisory Board member, 2014-2019.

Rochester Energy Commission, 2016-2019.

Destination Medical Center Corp. board vice-chairwoman, 2019-current.

Olmsted County Justice Coalition, 2019-current.

Airport Commission Chairwoman, 2019-current.

Rochester-Olmsted Council of Governments member, 2019-current.

Community involvement:



The ARC Minnesota & SE MN ARC Region Board of Directors.

League of Women Voters MN – Rochester, Board of Directors.

Rotary Club member.

American Association of University Women member.

Conflict Mediation Advisory Committee member.

Rochester Downtown Alliance Board member.

Rochester Area Economic Development Inc. Board member.

U of M Center For Transportation Studies Board, member.

Minnesota Mayors Together Executive Committee member.

Regional Council of Mayors, member.

Mayors Innovation Project Steering Committee, member.

Emergency Operations Committee.

Rochester Ready Business Coalition.

Non-Profit Consortium.

What are your top three campaign issues:



Economic recovery and stability for community members and businesses.

Effective, equitable city services.

Environmentally sustainable and resilient city planning.

What makes you the most qualified candidate for this position? I have led our city in good times and in tough times, providing the stability and steady leadership we need to continue moving forward together. My collaborative approach to problem-solving, my vision for our future and my dedication to our entire community will allow me to continue being an effective leader.

What will be your top goal if elected? I want to continue helping our businesses and our community members recover from the pandemic and improve the quality of life for all who live here. My focus on economic stability, fair and effective government processes, and smart, environmentally-sound city planning will help us achieve these goals.