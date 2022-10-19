Rochester mayoral candidates differ on plans for city

ROCHESTER — One thing that Rochester’s two candidates for mayor can agree on is that the past four years have been challenging.

Challenger Britt Noser said the results point toward a need for change.

“We are spending more money,” the Rochester property manager said during Tuesday’s League of Women Voters candidate forum. “We are getting less value for our money. Our property taxes have gone up. Our crime has gone up. This is not, as the mayor would say, good governance.”

Incumbent Mayor Kim Norton said the initiation that the current economic situation lies at her feet is incorrect, pointing to a potential for worse outcomes

“This has been tough on the community, and it's been tough on businesses, and I am grateful that I had the experience I had prior to coming into office in order to help lead the community through those difficult times,” said the former state legislator and first-term mayor.

She said she’s hoping for a second term to address key priorities, including economic resiliency and affordable housing, which were stymied during the pandemic.

Noser pointed to his desire to address public safety and reduce city spending during his first term.

The candidates sparred on a variety of issues during the forum, highlighting differences in how they would govern and their views of the city’s future.

Asked about how they would handle council decisions that conflicted with their personal goals and viewpoints, Norton and Noser pointed to differing approaches.

“Once the City Council has actually voted on a position, it is wise and best for the mayor – and the City Council members, whether they voted on something or not – to get behind that city policy,” she said.

“Prior to the vote, I think the mayor has every opportunity to weigh in on her positions, or his positions, but after the vote is taken, you need to stand behind decisions of the council,” Norton said.

Noser pointed to the potential to keep pushing against the council’s action, stating he wants to serve in a watchdog role and help residents fight policies they oppose, whether its plans for public spaces or the city’s budget.

“(Residents) don’t like it when they say ‘no’ and city staff or City Council won’t take ‘no’ for an answer,” he said, also pointing to the potential for using the veto more than past mayors.

“I would intend to use that on behalf of the citizens to enact the points I have run on,” he said.

The challenger highlighted one difference between the two candidates when he said he’d push back against Rochester Public Utilities' plan to move to using 100% renewable energy by 2030.

“This is reversible,” he said of the goal that has also received City Council support. “Just because the RPU board voted to do this, it can be unvoted.”

He said adopting the plan would bring lifestyle and economic changes to the city.

“I would do anything I could to prevent this,” he said.

Norton said she continues to support the goal, pointing to studies and community input that indicate the city is on the right path to meet energy and sustainability goals.

“I look forward to seeing what happens in the years ahead,” she said.

The pair also took opposing stances on efforts to address economic disparities in the city.

Norton pointed to her efforts to help the city land a $1 million grant through the Bloomberg Philanthropies Global Mayors Challenge, which is expected to help local Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) women start construction- and development-related careers.

She said the work is critical to address disparities in a city where poverty rates are higher for Black residents than others.

“It exists in this community and all across this country and we need to address it,” she said of the inequities.

Noser cast doubt on the issue, saying he’d need to see data that supported the existence of race-based economic gaps.

“I am not in favor of government policies that look at race as a key issue,” he said, adding that city policies and programs should help all residents.

“I just want to say how unfortunate I think it is for our culture that we have to go back and reopen these wounds and act like there is a huge problem that exists when there is very little evidence to show that it does,” he added.

When it comes to the future of the city, both candidates cited some pushback against the Destination Medical Center initiative.

“Destination Medical Center has been kind of the thing everybody has loved to hate,” Norton said, as Noser pointed to an "almost universally negative" view seen among residents.

Norton, however, also pointed to benefits that will come from state support of infrastructure and public amenities for the growing city.

Noser said the city is not getting its money's worth.

“Just because you spend a ton of money doesn’t mean you get innovation,” he said, adding that changes appear to be pushed through without the support of residents.

Norton pointed out that the legislation she helped create requires local approval of any spending on public projects.

“Nothing gets done without a vote of the city council,” she said.

The two candidates are on the Nov. 8 general election ballot for a four-year term starting in January.

