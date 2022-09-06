SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
Rochester mayoral candidates discuss affordable housing

Kim Norton and Britt Noser were asked to provide video responses related to what they see as the city’s role in supporting the creation of affordable housing.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
September 06, 2022 12:00 PM
ROCHESTER — Current city priorities include supporting the creation of more affordable housing in Rochester.

With that in mind, Rochester mayoral candidates Kim Norton and Britt Noser were asked about the city's role in those efforts.

Here's how each candidate answered the question: What do you see as the city’s role in supporting efforts to create more affordable housing?

Kim Norton

Britt Noser

Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
