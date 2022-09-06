Rochester mayoral candidates discuss affordable housing
Kim Norton and Britt Noser were asked to provide video responses related to what they see as the city’s role in supporting the creation of affordable housing.
ROCHESTER — Current city priorities include supporting the creation of more affordable housing in Rochester.
With that in mind, Rochester mayoral candidates Kim Norton and Britt Noser were asked about the city's role in those efforts.
Here's how each candidate answered the question: What do you see as the city’s role in supporting efforts to create more affordable housing?
Kim Norton
Britt Noser
